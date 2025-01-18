Wendy Williams Conversation With Harvey Levin Raises Guardianship Questions

BY: Walker Published 57 minutes ago

Wendy Williams’s state of mind has been the hot topic all week after her bombshell interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’

According to MZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin, Williams sounds like the same person she was 10 years ago and is not showing a hint of disability. After spending 90 minutes with her on the phone.

Harvey’s shocked the person he spoke with is under a guardianship that has stripped her of her personal and financial freedom. She was lucid, articulate, opinionated and with it … a far cry from the picture being painted by her guardianship’s attorney, who says she is permanently disabled with frontal lobe dementia.

Advertisement

Wendy showed no lapse in judgment, no hesitation at all. Charlamagne Tha God was on the call as well, and Harvey co-signs on his assessment that Wendy is a far cry from disabled.

Wendy has struggled with substance abuse in the past, but she was clearly clean when she spoke with TMZ over the phone. It raises a serious question … when the judge put Wendy under the guardianship, was it more about alcohol than it was a medical condition?

Roberta Kaplan, one of the attorneys representing the guardianship in its lawsuit against the makers of the “Where Is Wendy Williams?” series, told us Wendy has good days and bad days. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but today she seemed fine, yesterday she seemed fine doing multiple interviews, and Charlamagne spoke with her several times in the past week or so and she was also fine.

Advertisement

The question … is Harvey off base by thinking Wendy might do better as a free person with a sober coach rather than being held in an assisted living facility under a strict guardianship?

via: TMZ