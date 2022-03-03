The Weeknd Announces Stadium Tour Dates with Doja Cat and Launches XO Humanitarian Fund [Photo]

The Weeknd has announced dates for his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour.

via: People

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), announced the first leg of dates for his tour in support of his latest studio album, Dawn FM and his 2020 album After Hours.

The singer, 32, made the announcement on social media with a photo of his tour poster and captioned the post, “AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 LINK IN BIO.”

The first leg of the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour will launch in his hometown of Toronto in July and will wrap up in Los Angeles in September.

In honor of the announcement, the “Less Than Zero” singer launched the XO Humanitarian Fund with United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) — and with that, the singer is contributing $1 from each ticket sold on the North American tour.

He will also make a donation of $500,000 and $1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA to the fund.

The star established this fund to support the U.N. World Food Programme’s critical food assistance to communities on the brink of starvation in countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen.

The tour announcement comes one week after the star released his television special The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience on Prime Video.

The “Blinding Lights” musician expressed his excitement while discussing his latest TV project.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” the singer told NME. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The news also comes after his birthday celebration in Las Vegas last month, when fans were buzzing after he was spotted kissing DJ Simi Khadra during the outing.

Shortly after, however, a source told PEOPLE that the “Sacrifice” singer and Khadra were not an official item.

“He’s dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone,” the source said.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

FRI 8-Jul Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

THU 14-Jul Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

SAT 16-Jul New York, NY Metlife Stadium

THU 21-Jul Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

SUN 24-Jul Chicago, IL Soldier Field

WED 27-Jul Detroit, MI Ford Field

SAT 30-Jul Washington, DC FedexField

THU 4-Aug Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place

THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field

SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium