Watch the Trailer for Simone Biles’ new Snap Original, 'Daring Simone Biles' [Photos + Video]

Enjoy this first look at a new Snapchat show featuring Olympian Simone Biles.

The 10-part series will follow the gold medal winner as she tries new adventure – including hosting a talk show and interviewing fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski, cheerleading with the UCLA Spirit Squad, beekeeping, DJing, competing against her fiancé Jonathan Owens (safety for the NFL’s Houston Texans) and more.

The athlete had had a whirlwind year.

In February, she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

“WOKE UP A FIANCÉE,” she captioned a post featuring several photographs of the momentous occasion. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! @jjowens_3.”

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE ??? I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! ??@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Snap also touted traction for other recent originals featuring high-profile talent: According to the company, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion” and “Addison Rae Goes Home” have each garnered more than 16 million viewers each since premiering earlier in 2022.

Watch the trailer for ‘Daring Simone Biles’ below.

