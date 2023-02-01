Watch: NeNe Leakes Throws Shade at 'Real Housewives' Franchise, Eboni K. Williams Claps Back with Receipts [Video]

NeNe Leakes appeared as a guest-host on ‘The Breakfast Club’ and shared her thoughts on the current state of Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

Speaking to Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, NeNe said that Bravo has gotten rid of all of its stars and suggested that none of the remaining girls on any of the franchises are famous — including Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon — who were both name-dropped by Charlamagne.

“They’re not famous,” NeNe said. “They may be known … there’s a difference between famous and known. And so, I don’t know about famous but maybe they’re known for a minute.”

When asked about her former co-star Kandi Burruss, she hesitated to answer but eventually admitted, “I will give Kandi, yeah, but everyone else … I don’t see it. I think they’re known.”

When asked specifically about former ‘Real Housewives of New York ‘cast member Eboni K. Williams, NeNe claimed that she ‘didn’t know’ her.

“I don’t know her either. Is she famous or is she known?” said NeNe

The following day, Eboni K. Williams stopped by ‘The Breakfast Club’ to guest co-host and brought receipts to respond to NeNe’s claims.

She pulled up direct messages sent from NeNe on Instagram showing that NeNe not only reached out to her on numerous occasions, but that they even had a phone conversation.

Turns out NeNe DOES Know Eboni.

Take a look: