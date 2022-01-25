Vivica A. Fox Shares Message from Regina King After Star Loses Son to Suicide [Video]

Vivica A. Fox broke down during Monday night’s airing of Cocktails With Queens as she relayed a message from her close friend Regina King after the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr.

via: Page Six

“I was with Regina last night,” Fox, 57, shared, as she held back tears on FOX Soul’s “Cocktails with Queens.” “She’s okay.”

“More than anything else, I’m glad I got to hug her and look in her eyes,” she continued. “This has been absolutely one of the longest weekends that I’ve ever had in my life. It’s like I can’t stop crying.”

Fox added that King wanted to assure fans that she is “surrounded by so much love” during this trying time.

“She said to tell everybody that she’s gotten y’all texts,” Fox said. “The outpouring of love for her, her family and her son … she appreciates it.”

King confirmed the tragic news of her son’s death in a statement to People Friday night.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement read. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Fox continued, “I just pray that what we do more than anything else for our sons, for our children … COVID and everything has got everybody in a dark spot, in a dark place. If y’all see any signs of someone being in distress or if somebody reaches out to you that is maybe not having a good day … stop, take a moment, make sure they are okay.”

In addition to Fox, King has received an outpouring of support from her industry peers, including Rosanna Arquette, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer.

We continue to send love light and prayers to Regina king and her family.