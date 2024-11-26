‘Vanderpump Rules’ Renewed For Season 12 By Bravo With All-New Cast

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Bravo is bringing Vanderpump Rules back for another season — but with a major cast overhaul.

The network revealed today that season 12 will feature Lisa Vanderpump and a new group of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.” The new season begins production next year and a premiere date and cast will be announced later.

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules will look back at the past decade of heartbreaks, friendship rifts and scandals with a retrospective special highlighting the past 11 seasons.

“What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” said Alex Baskin, executive producer 32 Flavors. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

The first spinoff from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules focuses on Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurants and bars. The show originally followed Vanderpump and her-then staff at her West Hollywood mainstay SUR with cast members Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder. Cast over the years went on to include Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, among others.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

Vanderpump Rules is produced by 32 Flavors and Evolution Media. Alex Baskin, Barry Poznick, Jenn Levy, Joe Kingsley, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd executive produce.

via: Deadline