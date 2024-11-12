Home > NEWS

Uncle Luke Rips Hispanic Community Over Trump Election: “Black People Not Going To March For You” [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has criticized members of the Latino community in America for voting for Donald Trump in last week’s presidential election.

Uncle Luke is also declaring that the Black and brown coalition is effectively over.

The Miami hip-hop icon and vocal activist, Uncle Luke, a firm Kamala Harris supporter, expressed shock that so many Hispanic voters supported Trump. He argued that the president-elect’s immigration stance would likely backfire, warning that Trump’s mass deportation plans could pose severe challenges for those who backed him. Uncle Luke believes this division signals the end of solidarity between Black and Hispanic communities.

“All of y’all who didn’t support Kamala are about to face consequences,” he said, criticizing Hispanic Trump supporters. “We’re not marching for you. Black people aren’t hitting the streets to fight this fight. There’s no more Black and brown alliance. It’s Black, and we’re not marching beside you.” According to a Reuters report, Trump indeed made substantial gains among Hispanic voters, with 46% identifying as Trump supporters—a significant rise from 32% in 2020. Trump has since reiterated his commitment to mass deportations, promising to make “a strong and powerful” border one of his top priorities as he prepares to assume office again in January.

The 2 Live Crew rapper concluded with a brutal taunt: “Now you got to worry about the little Black ladies who sitting there looking out the window calling the people on you. Hey ICE. They going to be singing the song. ‘Ice Ice Baby.’”

At the 2024 election, Trump did receive a large uptick of votes from the Latino community despite his comments about Mexico and Puerto Rico that were widely perceived as racist.

According to Reuters, 46% of people who identify as Hispanic voted for Trump, up around 12% from 2020 when he lost to Joe Biden.

While Luke bemoaned Trump’s return to the White House, a number of figures within Hip Hop were happy that the Republican triumphed over Kamala Harris.

via: Hot97

