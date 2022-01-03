Tristan Thompson Confirms He Fathered Maralee Nichols' Child, Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian: 'You Don't Deserve the Heartache' [Photos]

Tristan Thompson is a father — again.

The NBA player took to Instagram to confirm that he did, indeed, father Maralee Nichols’ child.

In a statement posted via Instagram Stories, Tristan writes:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued with a second message addressed to Khloé Kardashian, whom he was still dating at the time of his affair.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Yikes. Hopefully this is the part where Khloé leaves Tristan for good and accepts him as nothing but True’s father.