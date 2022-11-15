Terrible: North Carolina Woman Dead After Being Brutally Beaten in Mexico, Friends Said She Died of Alcohol Poisoning [Video]

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s family is mourning a great loss after the Charlotte, North Carolina entrepreneur died on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, with a group of friends over Halloween weekend.

Her parents, Bernard and Salamondra Robinson, are seeking answers as to what happened to their daughter.

“[I] spoke with her Friday evening she was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra said. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.”

The Robinsons were told that Shanquella died from alcohol poisoning, but they aren’t convinced that is actually the case.

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm there was a crack, spinal cord was crack,” her parents said. “That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

Because Shanquella died in Mexico, national agencies are investigating the incident.

The U.S. Department of State issued the following statement:

“We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

Shanquella’s body arrived back in Charlotte on Thursday, and a funeral service has been scheduled for next Saturday.

Watched alleged video of what happened to Shanquella below. RIP.

