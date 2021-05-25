T.I. & Tiny's Son King Harris Almost Get into A Fight [Photos + Video]

King Harris is not to be messed with.

via: AceShowbiz

King Harris’ recent argument with a stranger could’ve ended up nastier, should the word on the street be trusted. The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle was believed to be carrying a weapon during a public confrontation with a random guy.

In the clip that surfaced online on Sunday, May 23, the teen, whose full name is King C’Andre Harris, was at each other’s throats with a shirtless guy allegedly at Atlanta’s Trap Museum. “What you wanna do? What you wanna do?” he confronted the unidentified guy, who appeared to have said disrespectful things to King.

The 16-year-old then walked to his black car. But instead of fleeing the premise and avoiding further confrontation, he picked up his back with spikes on it. He was seen about to open the bag as he was holding it while he continued confronting the stranger.

“What’s up with you bro? What’s up with you bro?” King said to the man, who has moved closer to King’s car. “You came around me talkin’ out his a** like he wanted to do something.”

It’s still unknown what caused the tense exchange between the two, but it seems that things didn’t get physical during the argument.

King was about to air that shit out. Definitely TI’s son lmao pic.twitter.com/PwRp2KDRtr — Yan (@OVOChynn) May 23, 2021

This is what social media had to say:

