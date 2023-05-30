Supermodel Chanel Iman and NFL Player Davon Godchaux are Engaged: ‘The Blessings Keep Pouring’ [Photos]

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux have another milestone to celebrate!

via: Page Six

The pregnant model announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux on Tuesday while on a babymoon in Capri, Italy.

“The blessings keep pouring,” she captioned proposal photos via Instagram.

“grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go,” Iman continued.

In a separate post, the 32-year-old called Capri the “perfect” place for the professional football player, 28, to get down on one knee.

“I love you so much @chauxdown,” she gushed. “You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!

“One of the best gifts in life is a life time of adventures! My soulmate, protector and best friend the best memories are yet to come.”

Godchaux wrote on his own Instagram Story that he was “living the Italian dream” as he and Iman continued their travels in Amalfi.

The pair’s relationship milestone comes three weeks after news broke that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is pregnant with her and Godchaux’s first child together, her third.

Iman previously welcomed daughters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, in 2018 and 2019, respectively, with then-husband Sterling Shepard.

The former couple tied the knot in 2018 and split three years later.

Shepard, 30, filed for divorce in June 2021, and it was finalized earlier this month.

Iman went public with her and Godchaux’s romance in 2022.

On May 14, the duo used pink confetti cannons to reveal the sex of their upcoming baby girl.