Summer Walker Blasts Instagram, Says She Wants to Start Her Own Social Media App [Photos]

Summer Walker’s not-so-secret finstagram account is causing a stir, yet again.

via: Rap-Up

The singer is lashing out at the social media app for removing a post of hers. On her “GalactaWhore” account, she shared a screenshot of the deleted post, which was a rip of someone else’s video promoting the “eight best doctors” for a healthy lifestyle.

According to Instagram, the video was removed after a third party reported an infringement claim. However, Summer believes that Instagram had an agenda and wanted to censor her content.

no way summer walker thinks instagram has an agenda that involves stopping her from saying that sleeping and meditating are the best doctors?? acting like she dropped some type of forbidden knowledge pic.twitter.com/XAHjcLPxs7 — Lily (@tareritea) August 26, 2021

“I’m done w this app, and really this whole plandemic agenda, it goes against guidelines to say sleep, water, vegetables, exercise, meditation, fasting & yoga is extremely beneficial to your health but an experimental jab is completely fine to recommend,” said Summer, who has previously voiced her controversial views on the pandemic.

She added, “It’s bout to get real bad when it comes to us having basic rights. I be tryna warn everyone for so long but no one cares. No ever listens to me cause I see shit before others can. but this isn’t good and I’ll leave it.”

Summer, who also has her “SummerWalker” account, threatened to leave Instagram and start her own app. “I’m bout to look into creating a app similar cause this ig shit going to hell,” she wrote.

She was planning to sell her GalactaWhore merch on Instagram, but is having second thoughts. “lol it might go against they ‘guidelines,’” she added.

The mother of one also recently revealed that her sophomore album is “almost done” after spending time in the studio with Diddy, Ari Lennox, and Lil Durk, among others.

Summer might also want to call Boosie, they can create a social media app together.