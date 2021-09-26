So Sad: 21-Year-Old Woman Due to Give Birth in Two Weeks Found Dead in Florida Park

A pregnant woman, who was due to give birth in a little over a week on Oct. 8, has been found dead in a Florida state park.

via People:

On Saturday morning, around 6:30 a.m. local time, the body of the woman — which has since been identified by family as that of 21-year-old Felicia Jones — was discovered when an individual was walking in Jacksonville’s Riverview Park, according to First Coast News.

The outlet, which cited the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said that a 911 call was placed and authorities found Jones’ unresponsive body, later pronouncing her dead.

Investigators with the Florida-based Sheriff’s Office said they are now treating the case as a “suspicious death with foul play expected,” per First Coast News, though they did not detail what led them to that determination.

Jones’ family has since created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs for the woman and her unborn son.

Speaking with First Coast News, Jones’ aunt, Angelica Williams, told the outlet that she and her family are requesting the public’s help in solving the case of her niece’s death.

“I want Jacksonville to come together on this. We can’t let this go. We can’t let this slide. We need everybody to come together,” she said. “This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month.”

“We want to let the world know that she was loved,” Williams continued. “Her baby was expected. We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”

“Felicia, better known as Fee Fee, she was a beautiful person inside and out,” added the distraught relative. “She had that bubbly spirit. Even if she was going through something, you wouldn’t be able to tell because she was that type of person where she had a lot of strength. She was super excited about being a first-time mom.”

“We’re not taking it well right now,” Williams said. “We want answers. We want to know why. We don’t understand who would do such a disgusting crime. It’s sickening.”

Our hearts go out to her family.Anyone with information on the incident is now being asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office can also be reached by e-mail at [email protected]