Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin Passes Away at 49 [Photo]

Andrea Martin the woman responsible for some of our favorite songs has sadly passed away at 49.

via: Revolt

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’” read the message, which was posted on Monday (Sept. 27). “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time,” the post continued. “Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27.”

Martin is best known for her pen. She wrote several amazing hits, including En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go,” Monica’s “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” Melanie Fiona’s “Give It To Me Right,” Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and SWV’s “You’re the One.”

She also had a career as a singer. In 1998, she released her debut album The Best Of Me under Arista Records. The lead single “Let Me Return The Favor” reached No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Martin’s other track “Share My Love” was remixed for clubs and hit No. 4 on the Billboard Dance charts in 1999. That same year, she appeared on BET’s “Girls Night Out” showcase alongside Faith Evans, Monica, Deborah Cox and Shanice.

Musician Langston Bleu took to Instagram to send his condolences to Martin. “Last November, through @ascapurban I got the opportunity to be able to be mentored by the incredible @andreamartinmusic, along with my teammates (now friends for life @mariazouroudis & @dcembermoon). It was two of the most emotionally grueling weeks of my life. Since then, you’ve remained a friend and always kept it realer than real. I remember I told you a song didn’t need a bridge and your response was, ‘How many hit songs have you written?’ then you hung up on me. RIP Andrea.”

We are sending our condolences to Martin’s family and friends at this time.