Say What Now? School Counselor Who Admitted to Having Sex With Teen Student Accuses Her Husband of ‘Neglect’

BY: Walker

Published 49 minutes ago

A former Ohio educator who admitted to having sex with an underage student is now facing prison time—and a divorce.

Emily Nutley, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sexual battery for having a sexual relationship with the underage boy at St. Xavier High School, a prestigious Jesuit boys’ institution in Cincinnati, during the fall 2023 semester, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told The Post.

The depraved educator was fired in October 2024 when an internal investigation led to her arrest and indictment after her accuser came forward.

Nutley’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Jonathan Nutley, filed for divorce just weeks later, leading his perverted wife to claim he was “guilty of gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty” during their marriage, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Prosecutors said the former head counselor pursued the minor outside of school hours, texting the youngster nude photographs of herself and sexually explicit messages shortly after she was hired.

The warped educator was supervising a program aimed at helping “students struggling with academics” when she met the student, who was participating in the at-risk group, officials said.

The affair turned physical in November, with Nutley reportedly performing oral sex on the student, and the duo having sex a month later. The encounters took place on and off school grounds.

Prosecutors said Nutley continued to trail the student after he tried to end the illicit rendezvous.

The predatory relationship was discovered through an internal investigation by school administrators, who contacted Springfield Township police. The department then launched its own investigation.

Nutley could spend up to a decade behind bars when she is sentenced on June 10.

She is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, the prosecutor’s office said.

via: NY Post

