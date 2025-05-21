Say What Now? OnlyFans Star Annie Knight ‘Hospitalized’ After Sleeping with 583 Men In 6 Hours [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

The adult content creator expressed feeling “great,” “empowered,” and “happy,” even though she was later hospitalized due to “bleeding a lot” after the challenge, while also explaining how she accomplished her goal and her fiancé’s reaction.

OnlyFans Annie Knight hit her goal of sleeping with 583 men — but she’s experiencing quite a painful aftermath.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, the Australian adult content creator revealed she was hospitalized after she suffered from “bleeding” in the wake of the challenge, in which she had sex with 583 men in only six hours.

“I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut,” Knight said, sharing that she has endometriosis, which is a “painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it,” per the Mayo Clinic.

She pointed out that she didn’t know if her bleeding was from endometriosis or from sleeping with 583 men.

“I’ll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment,” Knight told the outlet.

Knight also shared a reel on her Instagram, which featured footage of herself wearing a blue hospital gown in a hospital bed. “Being hospitalised after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card,” she wrote over the video.

The Challenge

While speaking with Us Weekly and news.com.au, Knight opened up about her challenge.

She told Us Weekly that she was “shocked by how easy” it was to sleep with over 500 men in six hours.

“Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day,” she said.

Knight said 2,000 men applied to participate, telling Us Weekly her goal was for 200 people to show up — and she was “absolutely stoked” when over 500 men arrived.

“I decided to book out a venue and basically open a registration and anyone who registers gets invited. I got about 2,000 registrations, sent them all the address and gave them a timeslot,” she added to news.com.au.

On Tuesday’s episode of her Annie Knight Unhinged podcast, Knight shared how she achieved her goal, breaking down the day she slept with 583 men. All participants were required to wear protection, and all men wore pink balaclavas, which was shown in footage shared on her Instagram.

Knight — who shared that her “fluffer” didn’t arrive — said each man got “30 seconds to a minute each,” but “it kind of varied per group.”

“Sometimes we’d have a group of 10 and eight of them were really struggling to get it up, so then I would let the guys [who] were ready to go have longer, while they were still getting ready, and that kind of worked well,” she recalled. “And then I had groups where everyone was ready to go, so it was like, ‘Right, everyone’s getting 30 seconds, because we can’t be wasting time here.'”

She said the groups came in hour-long time slots, and then she’d have a 15-minute break.

Knight admitted she was “nervous” in the morning before the challenge, but not about the acts themselves, rather the “timing” and whether she was getting “enough content” for her social media accounts.

After taking photos and videos, Knight said she dove right in, sharing that the day went by quickly.

“It just went super quick from there. Honestly, I blinked and it was over,” she said.

As for how she was feeling during the challenge, Knight told news.com.au, “It was the fourth hour that I realized my arms were really sore, and so was my back and my abs. I think that was the shocking thing for me.”

“I thought my legs would be sore but they weren’t,” she added.

She also told the outlet that she reached out to British OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue — who claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours — for advice ahead of the challenge.

The Aftermath & How People Reacted

While speaking with news.com.au, Knight shared how she was feeling the day after the challenge, which reportedly took place over the weekend. (She was hospitalized on Tuesday.)

“I felt great. I felt empowered. I felt happy,” she said.

She appeared to throw some shade at OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips, who rose to fame after sleeping with 101 men in a day, as seen in the 2024 YouTube documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. Following the challenge, Phillips broke down in tears.

“Genuinely, I say this with the utmost respect, but I don’t understand why Lily Phillips cried after doing the 100,” Knight told news.com.au.

Knight also reflected on the response she’s received to her challenge, including how her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, thinks about it.

“I’m getting a mix, which I always do. A lot of people are praising me, and they think it’s awesome,” she shared.

“Then obviously I’m getting a lot of people that are saying it’s disgusting and it should be allowed,” she added. “It’s to be expected. I don’t really care. I did it because I wanted to do it, and I have no regrets. They can keep on hating.”

Knight went on to share that Brayshaw called her to send his support before the challenge, and revealed how he reacted after she achieved her goal.

“When I got home I messaged him and he said ‘well done’ and he was proud. Obviously, I’m sure not being here for me would take a mental toll on him but he’s been nothing but supportive,” she said.

Knight also touched on the criticism while speaking with Us Weekly.

“People seem to, like, get so uptight about it. At the end of the day, these men just want to have sex. God forbid, a man has sex. And I’m providing a service for free,” she said. “It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up, because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me.”

Meanwhile, Knight also shared on her podcast that she paid for everything herself — including the venue, filmmakers, security, condoms, and more — claiming that it cost a total of $10,000. Despite the hefty price tag, she isn’t concerned because she has 583 men worth of videos.

“I’ll make that money back tenfold, hopefully more,” she said.

As for where she goes from here, Knight told news.com.au that her goal for the year was to sleep with 1,000 men, and now, after her latest challenge, she achieved her goal.

“It was like 400 something and I got 583 people. I feel like I would have made my goal already,” she said.

Despite hitting her target of 1,000 men, Knight said that since she enjoyed the event so much, she plans to have more of them.

via: TooFab