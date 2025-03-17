Say What Now? NYC Man Caught in Viral Video Calmly Eating Raw Dead Rat on Busy Sidewalk in Broad Daylight

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

GRAPHIC WARNING! Do not watch while eating breakfast.

New York City is well known for its large rat population … and most people who live there run away from them — but that’s not the case with one man, who actually enjoys FEASTING on them.

A man was recently seen casually eating pieces of a dead rat on a Bronx street, according to stomach-churning video posted to social media.

The 1-minute, 15-second Instagram clip shows the man dissecting the rodent on a stoop on 149th Street and Third Avenue in Mott Haven.

The man is seen pulling a piece from from the rat’s remains and popping the niblet into his mouth — like a chicken nugget.

“I gotta get out The Bronx … this is crazy,” a woman’s voice can be heard saying in the background of the video, which has amassed over 55,000 views since the March 1 joint post by the accounts @newyorks–t and @newyorkchitty.

A few seconds later, the man lifts the rat to his lips and uses his teeth to tear at it — like a pork chop.

“No, no no – what the f-ck? He is wilding!” a male’s voice can be overhead in the video.

“Thanks Biden,” one Instagrammer quipped in the comment section.

“USA, the envy of the world,” another said.

“Here comes another new virus,” one user wrote.

via: NY Post

TMZ reports, a spokesperson for City Hall in Manhattan says they’re reaching out to the Health Department to help locate the unidentified man, who was filmed noshing on the rodent while sitting on a sidewalk in The Bronx.

Kathleen Corradi, NYC’s Director of Rodent Mitigation, warns that rats can be harmful to your health because they can transport pathogens, which are organisms that cause diseases.

She also says rodents can carry ectoparasites, which are leeches that infest the outer layer of your skin.

In addition, Corradi asks that people stay away from rats and their urine and droppings whenever possible, while also wearing personal protective equipment if they encounter a dead rodent.