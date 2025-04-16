Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mom Left Daughter, 4, ‘Trapped’ In ‘Partially Submerged’ SUV, Found Taking Bath After DUI Crash

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 7 hours ago

A woman, arrested following a suspected DUI crash that resulted in her 4-year-old daughter’s death, now faces murder charges.

Initially arrested on a felony DUI charge after a fatal crash on March 8 in Stanislaus County, California, a 26-year-old Oakdale mother is now also looking at murder charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Reagan Herrin.

According to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office in a press release posted Friday, Juliette Marie Acosta is facing multiple charges, including felony counts for “murder, vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, permitting a child to suffer under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, as well as resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician.”

Advertisement

If convicted on all charges, Acosta faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

As the details of the case unfolded, authorities uncovered that Acosta was operating her Subaru SUV with a blood alcohol content at nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08% when she allegedly crashed into an irrigation canal near the town of Hickman.

The charges related to “permitting a child to suffer,” as well as the eventual murder charge, relate to the circumstances of how Herrin died, and how Acosta was found by police after the accident.

The suspect was arrested in San Francisco Friday morning at a downtown hotel after she allegedly attempted to flee, as reported by CBS News.

Advertisement

Acosta is accused of abandoning her daughter, still trapped in her car seat inside the vehicle, per the outlet, in the “partially submerged” SUV. The suspect escaped the accident uninjured, per authorities.

She is accused of “failing to render aid to her child” after Acosta was found “taking a bath while her daughter remained in peril at the crash scene,” thus allegedly causing the death of a “vulnerable victim.”

The California Highway Department reported that a Stanislaus County deputy who responded to the scene jumped into the water to rescue the child, per NBC affiliate KCRA. She was taken to a hospital by first responders, where she later died.

Acosta had been out on bail for the initial DUI charge but is now being held in the Stanislaus County jail in Modesto on a no-bail warrant after the new charges, per CBS News. The outlet notes she has a right to a bail hearing during the legal process.

Advertisement

Her father Clifford Acosta Jr. was also detained on suspicion of aiding his daughter, according to the DA’s office.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the victim’s father, Gage Herrin, has raised $8,000 beyond its goal with the promise that “any remaining money that has been donated after expenses will be donated back to the community on Reagan’s behalf in hopes to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.”

The fundraising effort states that the family is “overwhelmed with the support from the community and can’t begin to express their gratitude.”

“Thank you again for all your continued support and we pray that justice is served for Reagan.”

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? 6-Year-Old Girl Disappears from Yard After Going Outside to Play. She Was Found Dead Hours Later

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Coachella Kicked Off With Reportedly More Than 60% of Its Attending Crowds Financing Their Tickets Through New Payment Plans

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? ‘Furry’ Gets Life for Helping Kill Parents of Teen He Became ‘Obsessed’ With

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Sentenced for Sending Fake ‘Bomb Threat’ to Cruise Ship After Girlfriend Went Without Him

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Couple Pleads Guilty After Forcibly Tattooing Children with Staples

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Arrested After 12-Year-Old Girl He Allegedly Met on Facebook Gives Birth to Baby Boy

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man, Who Was Mistakenly Released from Georgia Jail After Murdering His Girlfriend, Found in Florida After 2 Weeks on the Run

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Missing Woman Found Dead in Florida Resort After Guests Unknowingly Shared Room with Body [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive for 20 Years Shares Her “Simple” Side of Story

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Iowa Man Killed Random Woman Who Wouldn’t Get High with Him

By: LBS STAFF