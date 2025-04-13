Say What Now? Missing Woman Found Dead in Florida Resort After Guests Unknowingly Shared Room with Body [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 52 seconds ago

A kayak tour guide was arrested after hotel staff allegedly discovered bloodied sheets and towels hidden in large yard waste bags in the room, without reporting it to authorities.

A missing woman has been found deceased, but not before hotel guests inadvertently spent the night with her body.

Nadyne Marie Tillman, 43, was found inside a room at the Amoray Dive Resort in Key Largo, Florida on Monday, April 7, according to the Miami Herald. Now under arrest was the man who’d been staying in that room, and was allegedly resistant to leave it when asked by hotel staff.

Dylan Lamb, 33, was arrested the following day, and facing felony charges of homicide, kidnapping-false imprisonment, evidence-destroying, and one misdemeanor count of procuring another for prostitution, as detailed in Monroe County arrest records.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office got involved with the case on Monday morning at approximately 11 a.m. for a missing person’s report. In a press statement distributed through their Facebook page, the department stated they’d been contacted by a family member of Tillman’s.

A woman whose mother was staying in the room next door to where Tillman’s body was found told NBC affiliate WTVJ they saw the victim’s daughter at the resort, and were present when her body was found.

“Her poor daughter came around looking and knocking on everyone’s door and from my understanding tracked her mom to this location and found her car,” said Ka Thigpen, who was there for her wedding on Friday.

“They only took a step in and then left and then they came back with crime scene unit,” Thigpen added.

Lamb had checked into the hotel on Friday, according to the Miami Herald, but allegedly refused to leave his room when asked to do so by hotel staff to make room for newer guests. He did ultimately check out on Sunday.

Afterward, hotel staff reportedly found bloodied sheets and towels stuffed into large yard waste bags in the room, but threw them away without notifying authorities, according to the outlet.

The aforementioned newer guests then spent that night in the room, unknowingly with Tillman’s body. “They stayed the night and checked out Monday, none the wiser about the body,” a police source told the Herald.

On Monday, a search of the room would find Tillman’s body in the crawl space of the air-conditioning closet, according to the source. The MSCO stated in its press release that her body had “injuries consistent with being beaten.”

Investigators determined that Lamb had met with Tillman on Saturday morning at the resort, per WTVJ. It was the last time her family heard from her, they told police on Monday, which was “unusual.”

On Tuesday, Lamb was arrested at his place of employment, an outdoor outfitters and kayak shop, per the arrest report, with his occupation listed as a kayak tour guide. His arraignment is set for May 13.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for working around the clock to make an arrest in this case,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay in the MCSO statement. “While the investigation remains ongoing, there do not appear to be any other individuals involved in this incident.”

via: TooFab