Say What Now? Man Who Sent Daughter's Mom Chilling Text Before Murdering 12-Year-Old Is Sentenced

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 18 minutes ago

The mother in court declared, “I hope you go to the worst place in Hell for all eternity,” addressing her child’s father, who murdered their daughter and survived a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to murdering his own daughter has been sentenced for the heinous act.

Stacy Collins, 50, was given two concurrent life sentences this week. He’ll be eligible for parole in 25 years, per WYMT. The sentencing comes after he reached a plea agreement in March, following an initial not guilty plea on charges of kidnapping and murder related to the 2022 death of his 12-year-old daughter Stacia.

A judge sentenced Collins to two life sentences on April 16, to be served concurrently. He will have the possibility of parole in 25 years.

During his sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother, Summer Mullins, addressed Collins — telling him, per WSAZ, “I hope you go to the worst place in Hell for all eternity.” She later told reporters the sentence given was “too good for him.”

“I would rather death, but I think death is too good for him too,” she added. “Somewhat of a relief. I’m hoping now I can maybe start to heal a little bit.”

Details of Staci’s Murder

The incident went down on August 12, 2022.

At the time, officers responding to a call for an assault reportedly found Collins with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital and survived, with a scar on his skull still visible in court this week.

Officers then determined his daughter was missing and hadn’t been to school in two days. Her body was discovered soon in the middle of the road nearby. She died from a gunshot wound.

Mullins spoke with investigators and claimed Collins messaged her the day before asking if she wanted “to talk to her daughter one last time.” After a few missed calls and additional messages, she tried reaching out to them both — but never heard back from either.

“I keep imagining what was going through her mind,” Mullins said at the time, recalling her daughter’s love of horror movies. “Scared, probably like her own real-life scary movie. We lost a very precious person. She was a gem taken way too soon.”

