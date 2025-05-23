Say What Now? Man Stripped Naked, Beaten with Poles After Calling People ‘N-word’ in Mississippi Bar, Police Say [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 22 minutes ago

In Mississippi, a man was stripped naked and beaten with poles after using the “N-word” in a bar, according to police.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. – A man was attacked after walking into a Mississippi club and using racial slurs, police said.

According to police, the attack happened at C.J. Lounge in Marshall County. Police said the man walked into the venue and started using the “N-word” when referring to patrons.

Officers told FOX13 that the man went to the hospital Wednesday, believing he may have a broken jaw. The incident happened late Saturday night. Police are trying to determine if the attack is a hate crime.

Holly Springs Police provided cell phone footage to FOX13, showing a Tippah County man who had been stripped naked. Police said the people who attacked him are seen pouring beer on him in the video. Seconds before that happened, police said the man was kicked and stomped on nearly every part of his body.

“The guy walked in, and he was very aggressive,” said Miles Stone. Stone said he was at the club on Memphis Street late Saturday night when the incident happened. “Other guys in the area were listening, trying to remain calm. They asked him to leave quietly.”

Police said the Tippah County man continued to call people racial slurs. In another video provided by Holly Springs Police, the man can be seen outside of the bar speaking erratically and throwing what investigators believe to be gang signs.

“When they were scuffling outside, he was still using the N-word: ‘F you N’s, f you N’s.'” Stone said.

Officers said the attackers used poles and sticks to beat the man.

Stone said he doesn’t believe the club to be a problem spot. But Holly Springs Police disagree. The police chief estimated that officers had been to about 30 calls at the club in the three months it’s been open. Police said they’ve responded to fights, guns found inside of the venue, and a man being shot in the foot. The police chief said he’s pushing the district attorney to declare it as a nuisance.

“I’m not standing for anything like that. However, we have to live with our choices, and he made the choice to go in there aggressively, and he has to live with the choice he’s made,” Stone said.

Holly Springs Police said they have a person of interest they would like to speak with regarding the incident, but they believe several people are responsible. If you have information, they would like to speak with you.

FOX13 reached out to the bar’s owner. We had not heard back by the time this story was published. The business was closed when FOX13 visited Wednesday. Police told FOX13 that the business closed due to operating without a beer or business license.

via: FOX13 Memphis

