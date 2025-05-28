Say What Now? Man Kills Wife and Pregnant Girlfriend in Apparent Triple Murder-Suicide [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Four individuals, including two women—one of whom was pregnant—and a man allegedly romantically involved with both, lost their lives in a devastating murder-suicide on May 21.

A man who had apparently got himself entangled with two different women made the decision to kill both of them and himself earlier this month, according to police in Dalton, Georgia.

After investigating multiple deaths from May 21, detectives were able to trace the connection tying all of them together, and it was purportedly the man behind the trigger, 37-year-old Kevin Andrew Akins.

Police became involved on the evening Monday, May 23, after the man’s wife, Rebeca Nicole Akins, 35 (above right), failed to show up for work for three days straight. It was her employer who asked police to conduct a welfare check.

“After being unable to get anyone to come to the door, officers were let into the residence by apartment staff and discovered the woman’s body with an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” police stated in a press release.

In a GoFundMe set up by Emily Lunden, that claims to be on behalf of the victim’s sisters, they wrote that “Nicole was tragically taken away from us by the man she had loved for over half of her life. This has broken all of us beyond words. That is all I will say on that matter.”

She went on to add that due to their 20-year relationship, “all of her financials were tied up in his.” They wrote that they are seeking to raise funds “to give her a service that she deserved, celebrating her kindness, her happiness, and her unwavering love.”

CCTV footage reviewed by detectives showed the suspect leaving her apartment at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday. After Nicole’s death, police believe that Kevin drove in his car four miles across town to the to the apartment of his girlfriend Cindel Mae Rhoden, 33 (above left), who was pregnant with his child. There, he purportedly shot and killed her, and then himself.

According to the police press release, after the discovery of Nicole’s body, they were able to track the movements of Akin’s vehicle, which brought them to Rhoden’s apartment complex. It was while they were awaiting a search warrant to enter her apartment that they watched as another man used a key to gain entry.

It was her stepfather, who was going to check on her after not hearing from her for a few days, only to find her and another man deceased inside. He stepped outside and immediately called 911.

Rhoden’s family has also purportedly set up a GoFundMe, established by Ashley Barker, where it is stated that not only had she just discovered she was five months pregnant with a baby boy, but she was also the mother of two young daughters.

“Cindel was taken from us in a senseless act of violence,” the GoFundMe reads, adding that she “was in a relationship with a man who was married to his estranged wife and she fell victim of manipulation.”

Speaking with local ABC affiliate WJCL, Rhoden’s aunt, Lynn Barker, said, “She took people at their word. That was her mistake. But it doesn’t mean she deserved or asked or put herself in the position for this to happen.”

In their GoFundMe statement, Rhoden’s family said that Akin “ultimately took the cowards way out and took his own life. Three innocent (4 if you count the unborn) lives were lost in a single day, leaving behind shock, grief, and two little girls who now face a future without their mother.”

The family is raising funeral funds as well as funds for the future care of the victim’s daughters.

A possible motive for the killings has not been revealed.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.

via: TooFab

