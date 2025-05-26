Say What Now? Man Charged After Woman Struck Twice and Killed by Her Own Car Before Body Moved [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 minutes ago

Surveillance footage uncovers additional unsettling developments in the case prior to the discovery of human remains in a burn barrel at the man’s residence.

A man is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bail, accused by police of striking a woman twice and killing her with his own vehicle. But his alleged actions didn’t stop there.

Logan Rogers, 28, is facing a murder charge in the death of Autumn Strickland, 38, after human remains were found in a burn barrel at his home in Florence, Alabama on May 20, three days after her tragic and shocking death.

The mother of one was last seen walking with other individuals on the morning of May 17 in downtown Florence. The next day, she was reported missing, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency noting that she “may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.”

As it turns out, though, police believe Strickland was already dead when reported missing. Local ABC affiliate WAAY was able to put together a timeline of her likely final moments in an update to the case on Friday.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, authorities have been able to confirm that Strickland was intentionally struck by her own vehicle twice. It is their belief that Rogers was the driver, determining that he allegedly circled back after hitting her the first time and struck her again.

Some time later, Rogers allegedly returned and transported her body to his home and attempted to dispose of it in a burn barrel., according to a press conference on Wednesday.

Connolly said that Strickland checked into the Stricklin Hotel on the evening of Friday, May 16. She visited the hotel’s bar, leaving around 1:50 a.m.

Security footage at 2:08 a.m. reportedly captured her running down the street before she was struck by her vehicle twice, according to Connolly. “Video evidence supports that Logan Rogers struck the victim twice and that this act was intentional due to the location and manner in which it was carried out,” read a criminal complaint obtained by People.

Connolly said that Strickland remained lying in the parking lot for approximately 30 minutes before a truck pulled up and her body was picked up. Her cell phone was later recovered from this site, per ABC affiliate WAAY.

It is the belief of police that it was the same individual who had struck her earlier in her own 2012 Kia Soul, and that this individual was Rogers. They believe that after hitting Strickland with her car, he abandoned it and got a ride to pick up his own truck in the downtown area, before returning to the scene of the crime to retrieve her body.

According to Connolly, human remains believed to be Strickland’s were subsequently discovered in a burn barrell at Rogers’ home. Those remains have been sent to a forensics lab for identification, but police expect them to come back ID’d as expected.

Rogers was arrested on Wednesday and charged first with attempted murder, with those charges upgraded once the remains were found. Authorities do not believe Rogers and Strickland knew one another prior to this incident and are investigating if they may have had a prior encounter.