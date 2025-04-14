Say What Now? Man Arrested After 12-Year-Old Girl He Allegedly Met on Facebook Gives Birth to Baby Boy

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

Youth Services detectives today arrested a 19-year-old man for rape of a child (an 11-year-old girl) as the result of an investigation that began after the girl gave birth to a boy on February 14.

On Friday, April 11, Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio was arrested and charged for the rape of a child after the girl, who was 11 years old at the time, gave birth to a baby boy on Feb. 14 of this year, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said in a news release.

Cornelio was taken into custody by Youth Services detectives, police said, amid an investigation that began after the baby’s birth.

“The girl, who is now age 12, told detectives that she had one sexual encounter with a man in May of 2024,” the release stated.

“She said she met the individual through Facebook. From detail provided by the girl, a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s Facebook account, which produced his name and telephone number,” the MNPD added in the post.

Police explained that detectives had “learned that Cornelio was stopped for a window tint violation” by an officer on March 1.

He was “issued a state misdemeanor citation for driving without a license. The citation contained his Davidson County address,” the release stated.

Police said that during an interview with a detective on April 11, Cornelio had “admitted to the sexual encounter with the girl when he was 18.”

“He said he believed she was age 14 when it occurred,” the release stated.

The suspect is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, police confirmed.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department didn’t immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE for additional information.

