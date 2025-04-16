Say What Now? Man ‘Almost Decapitated’ By Hatchet-Wielding Stranger In ‘Senseless’ Attack

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 minutes ago

Jacob Couch is in critical condition after reportedly being attacked without warning by a man wielding a hatchet while he and his wife waited at a Tucson bus stop.

Jacob Couch, originally from Arab, Alabama, was viciously struck in the back of the neck around 10 a.m. on April 12. The alleged attacker? A man authorities say was drunk and randomly lashed out in a senseless act of brutality.

According to local station KYMA, Jacob is currently on life support at Banner University Medical Center. His wife, Kristen Couch, was with him at the time and is now speaking out.

“It was very traumatic and there was a lot of blood,” Kristen told KYMA. “I can’t remember the last time there’s been such a baseless, senseless crime like this.”

Daniel Michael, 25, was arrested three days later after police say he allegedly confessed to the attack when shown surveillance footage. Michael was hit with several charges, including aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and causing serious physical injury. According to Pima County inmate records obtained by PEOPLE, he’s being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Kristen shared that she and Jacob had been trying to rebuild their lives after suffering a miscarriage in 2024. They moved to Los Angeles for a fresh start, but after nearly a year of struggling, the couple decided to return home to Alabama. The attack happened during their journey back east.

She said the couple was waiting at a bus stop less than a mile from the University of Arizona campus when the alleged attack occurred.

“I told the man we’re leaving,” Kristen recalled to KGUN, describing how the suspect allegedly started yelling at them. “My husband bent down to grab our stuff, and he just came up behind him … and walked away.”

“Seeing your husband get almost decapitated and being the only one to help like it’s, hard,” she also told KOLD. The outlet also reported he is not expected to survive his injuries.

Jacob’s family has since launched a GoFundMe to help with travel costs, saying he remains in critical condition.

“It hurts knowing I couldn’t be there to protect him,” his younger brother, Luke Couch, told KYMA. “He didn’t deserve this.”

