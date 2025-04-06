Say What Now? Influencer Details the Moment She Caught Her ‘Psychologically Abusive’ Ex Cheating on Ring Camera [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 21 minutes ago

Ring cameras are for so much more than keeping porch pirates away from your packages.

And boy was influencer Alexa Losey happy she had one installed while she was away from home for a two-week business trip.

On a recent episode of Chloe Madison’s The Unbothered Podcast Losey and Madison were sharing some of their “craziest” relationship stories, when Losey recounted how she caught her now-ex-boyfriend cheating thanks to his Ring camera.

Losey said she knew something was off not long after she arrived home from the trip, prompting her to do some digging.

Describing her former partner as “verbally and psychologically abusive,” Losey claimed her ex was extremely controlling, often dictating her every move. But something shifted after Losey, who was living in Los Angeles at the time, landed a job in New York.

Despite being well off, Losey said her boyfriend refused to join her on trips to the East Coast, claiming flights were too pricey. While she was away, he also allegedly dodged her FaceTime calls and seemed fine with her being alone.

And while their contact was sparse during her time away, the popular YouTuber revealed she had her now-ex on Find My Friends, and noticed him being in “unfamiliar” locations on several occasions. So, she decided to take screenshots.

When Losey returned to the Los Angeles home, she sensed that something was off.

“I walked into the house and things were just off,” Losey recalled, one of those things being a noticeable dip in her skincare products.

Losey said she found her pricey La Mer moisturizer had “dirt in it and like little fingerprints in it.” She also claimed that “so much” of her skincare products were used, that she became instantly suspicious that another woman had been in her ex’s house while she was away.

“I could tell my fragrances were kind of out of place, I was like ‘Someone has been here,'” she continued. “I knew.”

That’s when Losey asked her ex to check the recordings from the Ring camera, thinking at first, that maybe someone had broken in.

But, she recalled, he started acting “very weird,” claiming the security system hadn’t been set up yet.

“That’s when I knew. I was like ‘I have to get into those cameras,'” Losey recalled. “I need to know.”

While Losey said she could’ve checked her then-boyfriend’s phone, in her view, if she had to go to those lengths, the relationship would effectively be over.

So instead, she decided to continue to push for concrete proof from the security system, to confirm her theory that someone had been there while she was away.

“I even asked him. Hey, ‘I want to go see the security footage, will you show it to me? And he’s like, ‘It’s not done being set up,’ and all this s–t,” she said. “Anyway, that night I knew. I woke up in the middle of the night [and] my body was like ‘Go get in that security cam footage.'”

After remembering that her birthday was the password to the camera, Losey accessed the footage and ultimately confirmed that her suspicions were spot on: another woman had been coming to the house “like clockwork” at 9:00 p.m. every night she was gone.

And to make things worse, Losey said that the woman looked “identical” to her.

But her investigative work didn’t stop there. Losey called a friend in cybersecurity who helped her quickly identify the woman, who she soon found out had mutual followers with her on Instagram, and had befriended her and her then-boyfriend’s “entire friend group.”

“So they were all in on it — everybody knew! Everyone! No one told me,” Losey recounted.

That’s when Losey said she went “crazy” and decided to take hundreds of Ring camera screenshots showing the woman at the house — 600 to be exact — and littered them all over the home.

Literally, everywhere — the guestroom, “in every cereal box,” and even in the toilet paper.

“I just wanted to make sure that his mom would find it, that his friends would find it, that the cleaner would find it,” she said, recalling how she got her her revenge. “I was like, ‘This will haunt you for a long time.'”

Calling it by far one of the craziest things she experienced in a relationship, Losey made the decision to get her things and leave, thereby ending what had turned into a toxic romance.

“I already packed up my stuff, I knew,” Losey recalled. “I looked at him, I go, ‘Don’t you ever contact me again. Don’t you ever contact my friends again. Everyone that followers her is out of my life. Tell them to never contact me. You are done. I never want to see you again. I cannot make it crystal clear that you are out. Your stuff that is at mine will be on the curb, tomorrow, 10:00 a.m. You can go pick it up if you want, if not, anyone in Hollywood can just scoop it up.”

“‘I’m out of here. Don’t ever talk to me again,'” she added.

Six months later Losey said she got a DM from the woman, but ignored it. And a month later, she ran into her while out in L.A. and promptly asked the woman to leave her alone.

Her cheating ex also allegedly tried to talk things out with her, but Losey shut that down as well.

“If I tell you to never speak to me again, that is actually me leaving with grace,” Losey told listeners. “Me saying, ‘Don’t contact me again, do not contact my friends, leave me alone,’ is a gift to you. I am not ever gonna talk to you again. I am never gonna bother you — you don’t have privileges to me.”

She continued, “You don’t have access to me. You don’t have access to what I bring to the world and what I bring to my relationships. You are cooked, you’re done. And it’s that simple.”

via: TooFab

