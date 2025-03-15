Say What Now? Frantic 911 Call Revealed from Woman Shot In Feud with Neighbor: ‘There’s Blood Everywhere’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 37 minutes ago

A man from New Jersey shot his neighbors during a prolonged, multi-year dispute, and the wife’s desperate 911 call recorded her pleading for assistance, asking the operator to convey to her children “that I love them” in case she didn’t survive.

NBC New York obtained audio of the wife’s frantic call for help, moments after the pair were shot in and outside their own home by 54-year-old neighbor John Adamo. The two survived, while Adamo took his life when confronted by authorities.

“My neighbor! We got shot by our neighbor! Please hurry!” exclaims the woman in the March 10 call. “My husband, I think he’s dead outside and my leg is killing me.”

After saying she was hit in the left leg, she says she believes her husband had been hit by “at least 3 rounds,” before adding, “Oh my God.”

“Please hurry it hurts so bad! I can’t move my leg. There’s blood everywhere,” she says, before telling the operator it looked like the suspect used “a f–king rifle.”

“Please get the cops here, I’m bleeding to death,” she cries. “I can’t leave my kids. If I do, please tell them that I love them.”

Shortly after, first responders arrived at the scene. Per the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities discovered the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds. They were rushed to the hospital and, on Tuesday, were listed in critical but stable condition.

According to a press release, Adamo shot the husband while the man was outside his home, before Adam then fired into the house and struck the wife. He then “retreated into his own residence,” before SWAT arrived and attempted to get him to surrender.

After two-and-a-half hours, SWAT blew open the front door and went into the home — where they found Adamo dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to reports, there had been a long-simmering feud between the neighbors — with the injured party setting up security cameras around their home and Private Property signs specifically addressed to “Mr. and Mrs. Adamo.”

“There was always friction … This has been going on for years,” a neighbor told the New York Post.

via: TooFab