Say What Now? Florida Man Shot Himself, Lied About Cancer to Get ‘Sympathy’ from Woman He’s Accused of Stalking

The man first alleged that a stranger in a balaclava and hoodie shot him in his workplace parking lot; however, police noted his accounts were “inconsistent and conflicting” … before his alleged conduct with a female coworker came to light.

A man’s claim that he was shot by a stranger in the stomach while sitting in his car outside a Florida FedEx failed to hold up to police — who arrested him almost a year later, after an analysis of the bullet came back as a match for his own gun.

Now, authorities believe Alexander Lefort, 30, staged the shooting — as well as a claim about having cancer — to gain “sympathy” from a female coworker who has accused him of stalking.

The year-long saga is detailed in records from Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, via both Law&Crime and ClickOrlando. Lefort was arrested April 9 and charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer during an investigation, tampering with evidence in a capital felony criminal proceeding and discharging a firearm in public, according to inmate records.

The initial shooting incident reportedly went down back in March 2024, when officers from the Cocoa Police Department responded to shots fired at a local FedEx, where Lefort worked. When officers arrived at the scene, per the arrest affidavit, they found Lefort “lying on a couch” with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He initially, allegedly, told police he was shot by a man in a balacava and hoodie while he was cleaning up a spilled soda in his car. He said the man shot him once and ran off, per court docs. Then, according to police, the “inconsistent” and “conflicting details” started to pile up — including whether he or the mystery man closed his car door after the shooting, and Lefort allegedly later claiming he “hit the top of the gun” and possibly caused it to go off, something he didn’t initially tell authorities.

While a coworker of Lefort’s allegedly claimed he said the man demanded money before firing, he insisted “no money” was involved in the shooting while speaking with police. Authorities also questioned why he showed up two hours before his shift the day of the shooting and parked in a car corner of the lot, while claiming surveillance footage “does not show a second person” in the lot at all.

Another witness, per the docs, speculated he parked where he did so he could watch a female coworker. Lefort was arrested one month after the shooting incident and charged with stalking, after he was accused of leaving notes on a colleague’s vehicle and sending unwanted text messages.

One of the messages, per ClickOrlando, read, “I know you’re sleeping with him again. He is trash. You’ve been warned.” Law&Crime, meanwhile, detailed what happened when detectives questioned Lefort about the stalking accusations.

He allegedly denied placing notes on her vehicle, before being confronted with video surveillance police said “contradicts” his stance. Per police, he also allegedly denied contacting the coworker after the shooting — despite authorities later discovering a text sent after she allegedly told him to stop contacting her.

“Also, when I asked Alexander Lefort if he had ever been diagnosed with cancer, he stated no, which contradicts statements that he had made to the victim, via text messages,” wrote authorities in the docs.

In March 2025, a year later, a forensics report showed that the bullet casing found at the scene was a match for Lefort’s own gun, which was found “deep” in the driver’s side door compartment days after the shooting.

“In this case, based on the evidence and statements collected, I have probable cause to believe that Alexander Lefort intentionally discharged the aforementioned firearm into his abdomen in an attempt [to] gather sympathy to [his coworker], whom had halted all communication with Mr. Lefort after she accused him [of] harassing her,” wrote a detective in the affidavit.

He’s been released on $4,000 bond.

