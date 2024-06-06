Say What Now? First Case of Rare, Sexually Transmitted Form of Ringworm Reported in the U.S. | lovebscott.com

A highly contagious fungal infection has arrived in NYC for the first time and now health experts are sharing what you need to know to keep yourself safe.

via NYP:

An unidentified NYC man in his 30s was diagnosed with the first US-reported case of Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII, a rare, sexually transmitted form of ringworm. Details of his infection were shared Wednesday in the journal JAMA Dermatology.

“The first thing to note is that we do not have evidence this infection is endemic in the US or even widespread in the US,” Dr. Avrom S. Caplan, who led the study of the man’s case, told The Post on Thursday.

“Our goal is to raise awareness so that clinicians know to think about this, and so that people can seek medical advice if they chronic, itchy rashes that are not going away with topical treatments, especially involving the groin,” added Caplan, an assistant professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

After traveling to England, Greece and California, the man experienced a scaly, itchy “eruption” of a rash on his groin, genitalia, legs, arms and back, according to the case report.

TMVII had been found among men having contact with sex workers in Southeast Asia and has reached Europe, where evidence suggests it is spread through sexual contact.

Contrary to prior reports, shaving the groin and intimate area did not increase the likelihood of contracting TMVII.

Last year, 13 instances of TMVII were recorded in France. Of the diagnosed, 11 men reported sex exclusively with men and nine disclosed having multiple partners in the month preceding infection.

The NYC man shared that he had multiple male sex partners, none of whom displayed a similar infection.

Caplan tells The Post that symptoms of TMVII are similar to those associated with ringworm — mainly itchy, round, scaly patches on the skin. Highly inflammatory lesions and abscesses may also be seen.

Researchers caution that TMVII rashes differ from the classic circular expression of ringworm and may be confused for eczema, delaying proper treatment.

Infections caused by TMVII are difficult to treat and can take months to clear up, but thus far, appear responsive to standard antifungal therapies.

Caplan’s NYC patient was treated with a six-week course of terbinafine (also known as Lamisil). Due to persistent infection, he transitioned to a daily dose of the antifungal medication itraconazole and saw further improvement.

If you’re going to be in the streets and between the sheets, you might want to keep a little Lamisil in your ‘spinnanight’ bag!