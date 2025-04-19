Say What Now? Deion Sanders Claims He’s “Never Masturbated” In His Life

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

One thing about Coach Prime Deion Sanders, he’s not afraid of going viral.

Coach Prime left some people skeptical after making a surprising revelation on a recent episode of his and Roci Diaz’s We Got Time Today podcast. The NFL legend shocked his female podcast guests and the audience when he revealed he has never, in his life, masturbated.

While chatting with Mandii B and WeezyWTF — hosts of the Decisions, Decisions podcast — Sanders was asked about his “habits.” But instead of the typical response, the two-time Super Bowl champion left everyone’s eyebrows raised when he said, “I’ve never in my life pleasured myself… God is my witness. In Jesus’ name. I’m telling you the God’s honest truth.”

Advertisement

He added, “My next statement is going to sound arrogant… I never had to.” After that, everyone went silent.

Deion Sanders says that he has never masturbated at any point in his life. (?: @Tubi) pic.twitter.com/rpkXbpsVjC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 17, 2025

The We Got Time Today podcast premiered back in November, promising to offer a different take on news, culture, entertainment, and sports. Upon teaming up with the former 106 & Park host for the show, Sanders asserted, “The truth will be told, not sold. And I promise you that and we’re going to give it to you straight gas, no chaser. We going to give it to you that way because that’s the only way we know how.”

He continued, “We’re not worried about your feelings and your disposition. We are going to try to just give it to you the way you can handle it and the way you can absorb it to help you get to the next level.”

Advertisement

Speaking of how candid Coach Prime’s takes can be, Diaz added, “He is an amazing personality and character, and we all know Deion’s a superstar. So he has his opinions and the way he thinks, but also I respectfully have my opinion and the way I think. We’re two alpha people, and so the conversation gets fun. Our opinions don’t always match, but this is the best literally of both worlds of entertainment and sports and whatever you could think of.”

The weekly series, executive produced by Sanders himself, alongside Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas, airs on Tubi every Tuesday.

via: Vibe