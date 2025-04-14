Say What Now? Couple Pleads Guilty After Forcibly Tattooing Children with Staples

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

When the biological father confronted the mother about the children, she reportedly confessed to their actions and “laughed about it,” while police noted it “appeared that the flesh was removed from the body” after the children were restrained with rope, blindfolded, and gagged.

A Texas woman and her husband have entered guilty pleas, after being accused of forcibly tattooing two children — removing their flesh in the process.

Megan Farr, 29, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint and four counts of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury last Thursday, per KTRE.

Her court appearance comes after her husband, 25-year-old Gunnar Farr, was reportedly sentenced to two years for a restraint charge and five years for each of the four bodily injury charges, to be served concurrently, after pleading guilty on March 19.

Megan will be sentenced at a later date.

Details of the Case

The Farrs were arrested on April 24, 2023, following investigations by both Child Protective Services and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

According to their arrest affidavit, via a previous KTRE report, the two tied down Megan’s children, who were 9 and 5 when the incident occurred, with rope. Gunnar is the children’s stepfather.

The adults then allegedly covered the kids’ mouths with tape and eyes with a rag before giving them tattoos. One child allegedly received a tattoo on their foot, while the other’s was on their shoulder.

The couple’s friends were reportedly in the home at the time.

The two are also accused of later attempting to cover up or remove the ink by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the area with lemon juice — after the children’s biological father saw them and asked Megan about the tatts.

Per the affidavit, she admitted what she did to her ex, before she “laughed about it and drove away.” Gunnar, meanwhile, allegedly told the kids’ father the tattoos were done with a staple. The father then reported the situation to CPS.

“It appeared that the flesh was removed from the body at the tattoo’s location,” Interim Chief James Denby of the Zavalla Police Department told KTRE at the time.

Denby added that someone later “turned in a tattoo kit that she claimed was loaned to Gunnar to perform tattoos.” The woman, per police, said she didn’t know they would use it on a child.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

via: TooFab