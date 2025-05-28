Say What Now? Cause of Death Revealed for College Student Whose Body Was Found In ‘Hard to Reach’ Spot

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Authorities reported that reaching the location where Megan Trussell’s body was found required rappelling, while her family noted signs of a struggle; now, the coroner has disclosed the cause of her death after she disappeared from her dorm.

The investigation into 18-year-old college student Megan Trussell’s disappearance and death have come to a heartbreaking conclusion.

On Tuesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office explained that, based on their findings, they have ruled her death a suicide. It is the County Coroner’s belief she died “as the result of the toxic effects of amphetamine,” while adding that “exposure to a cold environment (hypothermia) contributed to her death.”

“Our opinion was based on several factors including but not limited to toxicology results and the presence of undigested prescription medication found during the examination,” said Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson in a statement.

“This outcome is heartbreaking, and our hope is that the findings may bring some closure to Megan’s loved ones and to the broader community,” Johnson added. “Our office typically refrains from releasing detailed information in suicide cases out of respect for the family and to prevent further harm, but we are sharing additional details due to the widespread public concern.”

The update comes after Trussell was reported missing on February 12, 2025 — three days after she was last seen leaving the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Her body was discovered on February 14, in what authorities reportedly called a “hard to reach” spot that would have required rappelling equipment to get to.

“We understand this investigation took longer than many hoped,” Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said in a statement following the coroner’s findings.

Thanks to what authorities called a “thorough review of security footage, cell phone records, key card access logs, and witness statements,” they were able to piece together a timeline of Trussell’s activity leading up to her disappearance.

She was seen leaving her dorm room at 9:36pm, before walking alone on campus. The last footage of her came at 9:52pm, before cell phone data indicated she was moving toward the area where her body was found.

The phone stopped connecting on February 12, but was traced on March 2 to a resale kiosk, said investigators. An unhoused man allegedly sold it, claiming he received it from another unhoused individual. Though that man has been charged with theft, he’s been released on bond — and police say neither he or a community member who later found Trussell’s purse “are believed to have had any direct contact with Megan.”

The purse was discovered along a bike path near where her body was found, with the person who found it calling authorities after seeing an empty prescription bottle inside with Megan’s name on it.

Trussell’s family previously family claimed her purse was found a few miles from where her body was discovered, telling Denver 7 that it was ripped, something they found “weird.” She was also only wearing one shoe and her phone was missing when found.

“I don’t know if there was some kind of struggle going on, what the situation was, but it doesn’t make any sense,” her family said at the time.

However, investigators say they found “no evidence to suggest that Megan was physically harmed or killed by another person.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

