Say What Now? Arrested Teacher Kept ‘Memoir’ on Phone About Student She’s Accused of Sexually Assaulting

Text messages from the Notes app on educator Christina Formella’s phone have come to light, where she purportedly accuses the teenage student of “cheated” on her, stating she’s “not a second choice.”

The Illinois teacher accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy allegedly kept what police have called a “memoir” about their relationship on her phone.

Christina Formella, 30, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, who accuses her of having “an inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old boy.

The alleged relationship was discovered by the teen’s mother, after she discovered texts between the pair on his phone. Now, additional messages on her phone have been revealed in a petition to deny pre-trial release, obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the document, police found what they dubbed a “memoir” about the relationship on the Notes app in her phone. In it, she allegedly claimed the teen victim “cheated on me,” as she called him “disgusting,”

“We will never ever be together again. I’m not a second choice. I’m the best thing you’ll ever have even with all of my mistakes,” she allegedly wrote. Under a section she called “Manifestations,” the documents claim she believed the teen would “reach out” to “try to fix things between us” — adding, “In the meantime, I’m going to live my best life knowing he’s not the person I thought he was and that he is beneath me.”

According to previous reports, Formella told police the notes were an “outlet for her anxiety” — and anything involving sex in them was about her husband.

The investigation into Formella began on Saturday, March 15 — after the victim and his mother went to Downers Grove Police Department to report “inappropriate sexual contact.” The mom allegedly discovered a text message thread on her son’s cell phone between him and the teacher.

The teen also reportedly claimed the two began texting “a year and a half ago,” adding that they even FaceTimed. Per TMZ, citing court docs, she began tutoring him after he broke his collarbone, with Formella giving him her phone number so they could play a game called “8-Ball Pool” on their phones.

The investigation’s findings, per the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, allege the pair were in a classroom together in December 2023 for a tutoring session when “Formella sexually assaulted the boy.”

Prosecutors say Formella shut the door, and started kissing the victim, who reportedly fondled her, and she removed his clothes. They both allegedly took off her leggings, and he put on a condom and had sex with Formella. He was 15 and she was 28 at the time, prosecutors allege.

According to the docs, they never had sex again and spoke for the last time in February 2024.

Per court docs reviewed by DailyMail.com, Formella told police “everybody comes after her because she is good looking and she is just a good person who cared too much about [the boy].”

When asked about the texts, she allegedly said the teen “grabbed her phone” when she left it unattended and he “sent the message to his phone, had then deleted the message from her phone, and had saved it to his phone as blackmail.”

via: TooFab

