Say What Now? 6-Year-Old Girl Disappears from Yard After Going Outside to Play. She Was Found Dead Hours Later

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-year-old Elementary student.

The girl was found dead near her home hours after being reported missing. As the investigation into what happened continues, her family is left grappling with their latest loss.

Gracelynn Vick’s family said the child went outside to play in the front yard at approximately 12 p.m. local time on Sunday, April 13, before disappearing a short time later, according to a news release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities spent hours searching for Gracelyn before she was found at approximately 6 p.m. “in the vicinity of the residence” and pronounced dead.

In their initial statement, authorities noted that the investigation remained ongoing — and the next day, Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley addressed speculation about her death that had been spreading on social media.

“So far, no one has been arrested in the case, and it’s too early to determine if foul play is involved,” Haley said on Monday, April 14 according to the Biloxi Sun Herald, which also reported that an autopsy was scheduled to take place that day.

Neither the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office nor the Harrison County Coroner’s Office responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gracelyn’s death comes just over a year after another family tragedy.

In March 2024, Gracelyn’s sister Victoria, 13, was killed in a crash on U.S. 49 in Harrison County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported at the time.

Speaking with the Biloxi Sun Herald, aunt Jackie Polk said Gracelyn was still “broken” over her sister’s death.

In July 2021, Gracelyn’s brother, Larry Hart, died at the age of 17, according to an obituary. The Biloxi Sun Herald reported that he died of a medical condition.

via: People

