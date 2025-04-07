Say What Now? 2 Men Sentenced for ‘Brutal’ Murder of Former Friend and Father in Attack They Planned on Snapchat

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Two young men who plotted and carried out a deadly attack on a former friend have been found guilty of murder.

On the evening of May 23, 2023, 22-year-old father Lucas Sutton, was “lured to an address” in Croydon, U.K. and “fatally stabbed as he walked back from a local shop” after the group went to buy drinks, the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police stated in an April 5 news release.

Keahn Williams, now 21, was found guilty of the killing at London’s Old Bailey criminal court on April 26, 2024. Kai Nelson-Palmer, who turned 18 on April 5 of this year, was found guilty of murder four days later.

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said Sutton had been friends with one of the defendants, “but in the minds of the group, Lucas had crossed them by attempting to get rid of a firearm he had been holding onto,” per the release.

“This perceived betrayal was the motivation for this deadly attack,” Howie said.

“On 14 August 2024 the defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court. Williams will serve a minimum term of 23 years’ and Nelson-Palmer a minimum term of 16 years’. This can now be reported following the lifting of reporting restrictions,” the release stated.

Police said the suspects had been planning to attack the victim on Snapchat.

Advertisement

“Unbeknownst to Lucas, they had been exchanging Snapchat messages in the days leading up to the meeting with the intention of attacking him. As they returned from shop in Northbrook Road, Williams produced a knife and stabbed Lucas who was caught completely unaware,” the release stated.

“He dropped the drinks he was holding and ran, pursued by Williams and Nelson-Palmer. Williams caught up with him as he ran along Mayo Road and stabbed him again before both the assailants fled,” police added.

“Lucas burst into a local pub asking for help but collapsed on the floor. The emergency services attended but despite their efforts Lucas sadly died a short time later in hospital,” the release confirmed, adding that the attackers “fled back in the direction of the address where they had originally met,” before Williams “later left the scene” in a cab.

Police said in the post that Williams had been seen on CCTV on the night of Sutton’s death “wearing a distinctive balaclava” as he chased the victim down the street.

Advertisement

“A similar item of clothing was later recovered at an address linked to him,” police said, adding in the release that the victim’s “family and friends spoke about how he had seemed withdrawn and afraid” and that “he had confided that he had upset people and feared for his safety.”

Chief Inspector Howie said of the attack, “The evidence gathered and presented to the jury built up a clear picture of a plot to lure Lucas to an address in Croydon, act as if nothing was wrong, and then violently attack him.”

“It is clear in the weeks leading up to the murder that Lucas realized he was in danger but he did not suspect it was from those he thought of as his friends,” the officer added, per the release.

“This was a pre-meditated, callous act that has left Lucas’s family and friends utterly devastated. While those responsible have been held to account for their actions, I know this will do little to ease the unbearable pain Lucas’s loved ones continue to endure,” he continued.

Advertisement

Sutton’s family said in a joint statement, “The murder of Lucas has left a large hole in our lives which can never be filled. Lucas wasn’t perfect, he made mistakes but he was ours. He had a bright future ahead of him, but it has been taken away from him.”

“They have not only taken away a nephew but a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin, a father, a partner, a friend and so much more. We sit at home in the evening almost expecting him to come in with a smile on his face, but he never does,” they added.

“He leaves behind his young son who will have to grow up without his best friend and father. It breaks our heart that he will never see his Dad again, we sometimes see him watching his friends playing with their dads, and we just think he will never have that,” the family concluded.

Police confirmed a man, 19, had been acquitted of murder in the case at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, April 3.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police didn’t have any additional updates when contacted by PEOPLE.

via: People