Say What Now? Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Seeking $30K Monthly Support to Boost Lifestyle

Xzibit and his estranged wife, Krista Joiner, have been having a rocky divorce.

Xzibit’s estranged wife is back in court claiming she’s still experiencing extreme financial hardships since they split in 2021 … and now she’s asking the judge to force the rapper to fork over more money to get back to the luxury life she once had.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs obtained by X’s ex, Kristina Joiner, on Thursday, hoping to modify her existing spousal support from the West Coast rapper after she says her lifestyle has been downgraded.

According to Kristina, she and the 12-year-old son she shares with Xzibit had to move out of the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home they were renting for $10K a month … and she doesn’t have the means to buy herself or son designer clothes.

Kristina says she’s unable to pay her bills, car insurance, or take weekend trips, and claims Xzibit would rather spend his money on his girlfriend’s luxury car instead of paying for his son’s private school tuition. She also claims Xzibit hasn’t made attempts to see their son since September 2024.

In addition, there are alleged incidents of domestic violence … Kristina claims Xzibit and his GF Valerie Eagleson fought her in front of their son at a studio in August 2022 that left her with skin abrasions.

She also claims X slammed their son’s head on the table for having memes of X’s girlfriend on his phone.

She’s asking the court to increase her existing child support to $9,313 per month and spousal support to $21,380 per month … plus she wants a finding that Xzibit owes her more than $750K in arrears.

She’s also looking for Xzibit to cough up $300K in attorney fees.

Kristina’s previous child support order was based on the rap star making around $25K per month, but she’s now convinced he earns a minimum of $134K a month based on bank statements.

We reached out to Xzibit … no word back yet but he’s dealt with similar proceedings in the past with his estranged wife.

