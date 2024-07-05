Say What Now? Woman Stabbed, Doused with Gasoline, Set on Fire in Home During Fight with Husband | lovebscott.com

According to reports, Zachary Mowel confessed to the actions he took at the crime scene, where his wife was discovered alive despite suffering multiple stab wounds, including a knife still embedded in her.

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was stabbed and set on fire during a fight with her husband Monday afternoon in Dickson.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, officers with the Dickson Police Department and area firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of North Charlotte Street to investigate reports of a stabbing and structure fire.

When officers and crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure and a woman – who appeared to have multiple stab wounds to her upper back and chest – near a back door. Investigators said the woman was found with a knife still inside her.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Zachary Mowel approached one of the officers at the scene and said, “I did it. It was me.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents determined Mowel attacked his wife, doused her with gasoline, and then set the home on fire. Medics took the woman to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of multiple stab wounds and severe burns. As of this writing, she is still hospitalized.

Mowel was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault (domestic-related), and domestic assault. He is currently being held in the Dickson County Jail on a $765,000 bond.

via: WKRN