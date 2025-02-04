Say What Now? Woman Who Refused To Leave Pakistan After Failed Marriage Is Finally Returning To United States

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

An American woman who initially refused to leave Pakistan after a failed marriage situation is reportedly returning to the United States.

Onijah Andrew Robinson, 33, from New York, traveled to Karachi in October 2024 to meet and marry Nidal Ahmed Memon – a 19-year-old Pakistani man.

But upon arrival, Memon rejected her and explained that his family was opposed to the marriage – leaving her “stranded” for several days in Karachi as her tourist visa expired, she claims. It was reported that money was raised for her to return home but she refused.

Now, she has taken social media by storm with her wild tale, becoming a sensation on TikTok.

After facing the rejection from her alleged lover, Robinson had nowhere to go, so began aimlessly wandering around Karachi. She lingered around Mamon’s home for a while but found that the entire family had vacated and locked up the house.

Since her story appeared online, Robinson even appeared to organize a press conference in Pakistan, where she was heard brazenly stating demands such as: “I’m asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash.

“That’s a demand to the government.”

At first, it appeared she was asking for the money so that she could stay and start a life in Pakistan. But amid the flurry of thousands of videos, it was unclear as to who she was demanding the money from, and for what purpose.

In several clips, she is heard adamantly expressing her desire to improve vital services in Pakistan such as infrastructure and local bus services.

In another, she is captured asking for “two thousand or more every week”, “more than five thousand dollars in USD”, “I want 20K up front, 5K-10K to stay here every week, and I want those demands from the government right away”, according to the spate of videos in circulation on TikTok.

Y’all need to get into the story of Onijah Robinson who’s from New York and went to Pakistan to link with her online man— but he left her ghost and she’s looking for him His family allegedly didn’t approve of her, so he’s hiding out— now she acting like a Prime Minister making… https://t.co/AIMe1IQer3 pic.twitter.com/iFmbmSMm84 — Boochie is the Name (2/6 bday) ? (@stoppfeenin) February 2, 2025

After a failed marriage attempt, this American black woman, Onijah Robinson, is demanding the submission of the Pakistani government. She wants $2,000 a week and a large plot of farmland.pic.twitter.com/5xuSIIDXwQ — Elven Fr?n ?? ?? (@Stormzoomer1916) February 3, 2025

At one stage, she announced she had plans to travel with Memon to Dubai and was planning on starting a family – despite being rejected, stating: “Make sure you get this on your camera, I’m married to Nidal Ahmed Memon, we are moving to Dubai very soon. We’re going to have our baby in Dubai.”

When probed further on her declaration, she refused to explain any further, stating it was against her religion to “tell you [the world] my business”.

As of Monday, Robinson is believed to be on her way home to the U.S., but it is unclear how, and who is enabling her to get there.

According to News18, she even received help from a non-governmental organization (NGO) while in Pakistan – though it is unclear who – and they reportedly offered to pay for her return ticket to the U.S. – an offer she is said to have turned down.

Meanwhile, man claiming to be her son, Jeremiah Robinson, gave an interview to Pakistani TV where he said his mother suffers from a “mental bipolar disorder”, and said the marriage to Memon never occurred.

“I’m trying to help her as her son to come back to the U.S. She was only supposed to go to Pakistan to meet him and his family”, he states in the clip.

The woman has previous with trespassing too. Robinson was arrested and faced charges for entering a premises post warning in an unrelated incident four years ago, according to Charleston County, South Carolina, court records.

