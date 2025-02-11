Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman with Prior Drugging Allegations Arrested After Super Bowl Journalist’s Death, Was Seen on Camera Leaving Hotel Room

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

A Kansas City sports reporter may have been drugged by a Louisiana woman known as a “career criminal” before he died near New Orleans while covering Super Bowl 59, police said.

Adan Manzano, 27, was found dead in a hotel in Kenner, La., on the afternoon of Feb. 5.

The Kenner Police Department says in a Friday, Feb. 7, press release that a woman, Danette Colbert, was arrested after allegedly using Manzano’s credit card at several stores in New Orleans.

The department claims that hotel security footage shows Colbert accompanying Manzano to his room on the morning of Feb. 5 before she allegedly left the room alone later that day.

Colbert is only charged with fraud and theft-related offenses, according to police, who note that the investigation is still ongoing. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Police say that Colbert has previously been arrested on allegations of drugging men, theft of currency and fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, among other alleged financial crimes.

Manzano was a sports reporter and anchor for Telemundo KC and Tico Sports from Kansas City, who was set to cover Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Telemundo Kansas City says in a statement.

“Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work,” the news station said. “We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community.”

Authorities have not yet said what Manzano’s cause of death was, noting that more tests were pending, but revealed that there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body.

KCTV reported that Manzano, a Mexico City native, graduated from Kansas State University and joined the Chiefs television crew as a sideline reporter last season.

Last year, WIBW reported, Manzano’s wife was killed in a car crash. They leave behind a daughter named Eleanor, according to her obituary.

via: People

