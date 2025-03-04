Say What Now? Woman Kills Father-in-Law, Googles How Long Before Body Smells, Then Takes Family Vacation

BY: Walker Published 16 seconds ago

A nursing student allegedly told family members that her father-in-law “had moved to Cincinnati” before their vacation, with his body later discovered by her husband while she was at school — and then things take an even stranger turn.

Now the Ohio woman could spend the rest of her life in jail after pleading guilty to the murder of her 80-year-old father-in-law.

According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, on Wednesday, Brittany Cole, of Zanesville, pleaded guilty to murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of her father-in-law, David Cole Sr.

Advertisement

Following her plea, Judge Gerald Anderson immediately sentenced Cole to the maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole after sixteen years.

Officials said the case, investigated by Zanesville Police Detective Bryan Ruff, reveals a chilling sequence of events involving deliberate overdose, concealment, and financial exploitation.

On February 10, 2025, at approximately 10:32 p.m., the Zanesville Police Department received a 911 call reporting a dead body in a shed behind 1292 Somers Street.

Responding officers discovered David Cole Sr.’s body wrapped in a tarp and plastic mattress cover, deceased.

Advertisement

The body, which was in a state of advanced decomposition, was transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office, where an initial autopsy suspected natural causes—likely heart disease or Parkinson’s—though further investigation uncovered Cole’s role in causing Cole, Sr.’s death.

As the investigation progressed, Detectives evaluated telephonic and digital evidence and were able to uncover the moment on January 8, 2024, when David Cole Jr. discovered his father dead.

Officials said that evidence, in combination with the circumstances of Cole, Sr.’s discovery, led detectives to investigate further.

Brittany Cole confessed during an interview on February 13, 2025, that she found David Cole Sr. deceased on December 25, 2024, at 5 a.m., after administering a lethal combination of medications the previous night.

Advertisement

On December 24, at around 9:30 p.m., Cole gave David Cole Sr. Tylenol 3 tablets with codeine and a significant amount of ZzzQuil.

When David Cole, Sr. complained of pain at 11 p.m., she provided another dosing of Tylenol 3s and additional ZzzQuil, knowing it would be fatal.

Cole admitted she went to bed afterward, discovering the next morning that her plan was complete and Cole, Sr. was dead.

The medications, sourced from her daughter’s dental prescription and a household cabinet, were discovered and collected as evidence.

Advertisement

Instead of notifying officials, Brittany Cole concealed her crime, instructing family members to lie and say David Cole Sr. had moved to Cincinnati.

Officials said the family then vacationed in Orlando from December 26 to January 1, leaving Cole Sr.’s body in the bedroom.

On January 8, 2025, David Cole Jr., Brittany’s husband and David Sr.’s son discovered the body while Brittany was at school, where she was studying in the field of nursing.

Text messages between the couple reveal their awareness of the decomposing body and plan to move it, with David Jr. ordering a mattress cover from Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Together, they wrapped Cole, Sr.’s body in a tarp and mattress bag, relocating it first to the sunroom and later to the shed, where it remained until discovered.

The investigation uncovered financial motives behind the concealment. David Cole Sr. received $2,300 monthly in Social Security benefits, deposited into a Park National Bank account managed by David Cole Jr., his Power of Attorney.

After David Sr.’s death, officials say the couple continued to receive and spend these funds. David Jr. sent Brittany $200 in December and January via CashApp for the water bill, using the remainder for household expenses.

Zanesville Police Detective Bryan Ruff, supported by Detective Andrews, led the investigation, securing search warrants for the residence and David Cole Jr.’s phone.

Advertisement

Evidence included camera footage from January 8 showing David Jr. finding the body, text messages about the smell and disposal plans, and Brittany’s December 25 Google search: “when someone dies how long does it take for the body to start smelling.” Charges are pending against David Cole, Jr.

“Brittany Cole’s actions reflect a shocking betrayal of trust,” according to Prosecutor Ron Welch. “She not only ended her father-in-law’s life but then exploited his death for financial gain, hiding the truth for weeks while manipulating her family.” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Litle added, “This case underscores the devastating impact of elder abuse and the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals.”

Officials say Brittany Cole’s guilty plea closes a tragic chapter for the Cole family. Her sentence—life with parole eligibility after sixteen years—reflects the severity of her crimes. The fact that the case was resolved promptly will allow David Cole Sr.’s family to begin the long process of healing from these senseless acts.

The pace at which Cole’s case was resolved reflects the reputation of the Muskingum County justice system, composed of competent, credible agencies that follow through with solid prosecutions and the Muskingum County judiciary that delivers consistent, just, and meaningful penalties.

Advertisement

Officials say that prompt resolutions of cases this serious are uncommon statewide and are a hard-earned benefit enjoyed by Muskingum County residents.

via: FOX8