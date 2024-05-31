Say What Now? Woman Finds Adopted Adult Special Needs Sister Handcuffed to Bed Frame with Chain Around Neck | lovebscott.com

A Fayette County woman is accused of handcuffing her mentally disabled daughter to a bed frame and wrapping chains around her neck and waist to restrain her over several days.

UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County woman is facing charges after she allegedly chained her adopted daughter, 22, to a bed.

Marylou Dewitt is charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, neglect of a care-dependent person, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and tampering with evidence.

Troopers received a call at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday from a female who said she found her adopted sister, who police say is intellectually disabled, screaming from a bedroom. She saw her chained and locked to the bed frame, with chains around her waist, neck and hands, Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon said.

After the girl was freed, the chains, locks and keys were put into a box. Dewitt, whose daughter said she locked the adopted sister to the bed frame, took the box and drove away from the scene in Upper Tyrone Township, state police said.

According to investigators, the victim said she was left there for five days in her own urine and feces, and without any access to water. She also said she hadn’t been allowed to take a shower or brush her teeth since Februrary.

Dewitt was found near the Pittsburgh area. She was taken into custody near the Fort Pitt Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

via: WPXI