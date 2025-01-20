Say What Now? Woman Was Driving Over 100 mph Before Crash Which Killed Her Sister and a 6-Year-Old Girl

BY: Walker Published 45 seconds ago

A woman in Indiana is accused of driving more than 100 mph before flipping her car in a crash that killed her sister and a 6-year-old girl.

On Nov. 23, 2024 at around 7:58 p.m. local time, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed officers had responded to a crash in which “two occupants were ejected from the vehicle and both pronounced deceased at the scene,” one of whom was a juvenile, a previous press release stated.

The Allen County Coroner identified the victims to PEOPLE as Nalani Ella Ervins, 6, and Jaiden Samaria Marquis Newbolt, 25. The driver, Jourdan Hudson is now facing multiple charges, per WANE 15.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s online inmate information, Hudson, 23, is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent.

The bond for each of the charges has been set at $47,500, per the documents.

According to WPTA, police said the suspect was driving over 100 mph at the time of the crash when the group was on their way to a birthday party. WANE 15 added that investigators determined she’d reached speeds of up to 106 mph seconds before the crash.

Police previously said, “Upon arrival [at the scene of the crash] officers and medics located an SUV with damage and five individuals with injuries,” confirming two had died, without revealing identities.

The suspect previously told police her sister had been driving, before admitting it had actually been her behind the wheel four days later, the outlet reported.

Hudson told officers there had been three children in the car aged between 4 and 6, and they reportedly weren’t in car seats. The group allegedly got lost on the way to the party while trying to follow another car and Hudson and her sister had been arguing. The crash occurred when she attempted to turn around on the highway, WANE 15 stated.

A hearing date is yet to be set, per WPTA.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Allen County Courthouse didn’t immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE for an update.

