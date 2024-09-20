Say What Now? Woman Caught on Shocking Video Locking Herself In Man's Porsche, Before Running Him Over | www.lovebscott.com

Canadian authorities are seeking assistance from the public to identify a woman who, after coming to view a Porsche for sale, ended up stealing the car and running over the seller.

The incident went down on September 2, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm case. Along with a press release about the incident, they also released security camera footage of the entire altercation.

The video starts with a woman — who Peel Regional Police describe as “a female, South Asian, 5’5″, 120 lbs, thin build, long brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown skirt, and leather-strapped sandals” — ringing the doorbell to a private residence.

She looks straight into the camera as she hits the buzzer, giving authorities a really strong look at her appearance in the process. “Hello, I’m here for the Porsche,” she says to the vehicle’s owner, before telling him she’s waiting for her dad and wanted to take a look at the vehicle.

The footage then cuts to another camera, situated above the driveway. The woman is already in the Porsche when it starts and appears to lock all the doors. As the owner tries to open them, he goes around the back of the car — before she throws the vehicle into reverse, running him over.

While other vehicles watch the entire incident play out, the man jumps back to his feet and appears to yell something … as police say an “accomplice” vehicle standing by drives off. While the video doesn’t show what happens next, authorities say the woman then drove off with the Porsche.

Per police, the woman responded to an ad the man placed on Auto Trader. Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this suspect has been asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Auto Theft Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1152 — or place an anonymous tip via Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Authorities also encouraged others to utilize the area’s Buy and Sell Exchange Zones located at police divisions when selling items online. “These parking spaces aim to increase public safety and reduce crime by giving people a safer place to meet when making transactions with strangers,” reads the police department’s website.

via: TooFab