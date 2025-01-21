Say What Now? Woman Caught After Killing, Trying to Dismember Superintendent Seeking Back Rent

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

After the woman informed the police that she had given $23,000 to the super and he subsequently left her apartment, surveillance footage revealed him entering her apartment but not exiting.

A New York woman is facing a murder charge in the killing of her building superintendent Jose Portillo, 55, after he was seen on surveillance cameras entering her apartment to collect unpaid rent on behalf of the landlord, but never seen leaving.

Sandra Coto-Navarro, 48, had previously told police that Portillo had entered her home and then left again after she’d paid him $23,000, according to the Queens County District Attorney’s Office in a press release.

It was only after the building’s landlord reviewed the security footage that police learned he never left. They then returned to discover a horrifying scene, and the truth.

“This was a gruesome murder,” said Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Coto-Navarro was arrested on January 16 on a charge of second degree murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, per the DA’s Office. If convicted for murder, she faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

In court, Coto-Navarro pleaded not guilty to the charges, as reported by the Gothamist. She was ordered held until her next court appearance, set for Friday, January 24.

Portillo’s Murder

Portillo had gone to the apartment of Coto-Navarro in an effort to pick up $24,000 in unpaid back rent at 8:40 a.m. on January 14, per the press release. When he didn’t return to work, his coworkers called the police at approximately 5 p.m.

According to amNewYorkMetro sources with immediate knowledge of the situation, Coto-Navarro’s husband had been at work when the alleged murder occurred, but found Portillo’s body when he came home. He arrived about 20 minutes before police, according to WABC.

He was also reportedly hesitant at first to allow police inside, but finally told them where the body was. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they do not expect the husband will face any charges.

After finally making their way into the suspect’s apartment, police ultimately found Portillo’s body wrapped in garbage bags and stuffed under a bed.

Officers reported a “strong odor of bleach and observed a mop and what appeared to be blood near the bottom of the bed and by a dresser in the bedroom,” according to the district attorney’s office statement.

Investigators determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head, which they believe was caused by a pipe, per amNY. They DA said that Coto-Navarro also put a bag over his head, with all of this ultimately causing his death. The DA’s office also noted the victim suffered sharp force injuries to his neck and leg after death.

“As alleged, the defendant not only murdered the superintendent trying to collect rent, but attempted to dismember the lifeless victim, wrapped his body in black garbage bags and tried bleaching the area,” said Kats in the press release.

“Now, a life has been lost and a family is in upheaval because the defendant allegedly chose to resolve a rent dispute with violence,” she continued. “This is not the way a civilized society operates. The defendant will face justice for this heinous murder.”

In the days after his shocking death, a GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the funeral expenses for Portillo, and more details about his life have emerged.

“Known throughout his community for his incredible work ethic, he never hesitated to help others in need,” said the GoFundMe’s creator, Julissa Gomez. “His greatest joy in life was caring for his family, and his loss leaves an irreplaceable void in all our lives.”

Gomez’s GoFundMe, which she set up on behalf of Portillo’s wife Rene, has raised more than $16,000 toward its $18,000 goal. “Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden on his family, allowing them to focus on healing and remembering the wonderful man everyone all loved,” she wrote.

On the day of her arraignment, Portillo’s grieving wife confronted her husband’s suspected killer, Coto-Navarro, as she was being led out of the precinct stationhouse to go the courthouse, per amNY.

“You killed my husband!” she shouted in Spanish at the woman as police escorted her to a waiting police car.

Neighbors of Coto-Navarro expressed shock over Portillo’s death and her alleged involvement, with one telling WABC, “She was always sweet honestly. She was very, very sweet. I’m just a little surprised by this whole thing.”

People in the apartment building said that Portillo had started working there as a gardener before moving up to the superintendent position. They described him as friendly and engaging.

