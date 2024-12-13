Say What Now? Woman Arrested for Telling Insurance Company ‘You People Are Next’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

A Florida woman was arrested this week after allegedly threatening a health insurance provider.

In an arrest affidavit, the Lakeland Police Department said officers were contacted by the FBI on Tuesday, Dec. 10 regarding an alleged threat made over the phone.

Briana Boston, 42, had reportedly placed a call to BlueCross BlueShield regarding recent medical insurance claims she was denied. The entire phone call was recorded, according to the affidavit.

Near the end of the call, investigators said Boston could be heard stating, “Delay, Deny, Depose. You people are next.” The first three words are similar to those written on the ammunition that a gunman used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week.

The affidavit noted the similarities between the incidents, stating that those words have become nationally recognized as a phrase “directed against insurance companies.”

“She’s been in this world long enough that she certainly should know better that you can’t make threats like that in the current environment that we live in and think that we’re not going to follow up and put you in jail,” said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor.

Police made contact with Boston at her home in Lakeland, where she reportedly admitted to using those words during the call, telling detectives that “healthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil.”

Boston reportedly told detectives she used the phrase “because it’s what is in the news right now,” and that she had learned of the phrase due to the UnitedHealthcare homicide.

However, Boston added that she does not own any firearms and “was not a danger to anyone,” police said.

“She readily admitted that, ‘Yeah that’s exactly what I said but I didn’t mean anything by it’,” Chief Taylor said. “Well, you don’t get to pull that back after you say it.”

Based on Boston’s statements, investigators said they believed she meant to threaten the insurance company “by using the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s homicide to her advantage.”

Boston was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to the affidavit.

“My client is 42, married mother of three. Never had any criminal charges or convictions. May you release her on her own recognizance,” her attorney Jim Headley said to a judge during her first appearance in court.

However, the judge set her bond at $100,000, stating, “I do find that the bond of $100,000 is appropriate considering the status of our country at this point.”

via: WFLA8

