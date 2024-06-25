Say What Now? Woman Accused of Killing Mother By Pinning Her Against Garage Wall with Car Breaks Down In Court | lovebscott.com

According to bodycam footage, officers who responded to the scene attempted to assist the woman out of her car before she allegedly injured them by abruptly driving away. Prosecutors subsequently obtained a substantial bond after it was disclosed that she had a prior record of using her vehicle as a deadly weapon.

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — The woman accused of killing her mother with a car last weekend received a $5 million bond on Thursday in her first court appearance since the incident.

Anna Millette faces aggravated murder charges stemming from the incident this past Saturday morning in Miami Township.

In court, prosecutors said police arrived after calls reporting yelling and screaming.

“Video evidence exists of the defendant charging her vehicle through the yard, backing up and charging again at least three times,” assistant Clermont County prosecutor Zach Zipperer said. “On that final charge, the defendant chased JM into the garage where she crashed into the side and back walls pinning JM.”

JM is 64-year-old Joyce Millette. There were a few family members in the courtroom Thursday.

Millette herself appeared very distraught, with her head shaved and seated in a wheelchair for the entire hearing.

Responding officers tried to break Millette out of that car, but she put it in reverse, hitting two officers while escaping and briefly dragging one of them.

Millette subsequently crashed her car into a guardrail on I-275 and then tried to run away until officers used a Taser on her.

The prosecution requested such a high bond because Zipperer argued she was a flight risk because Millette apparently tried to escape the hospital where she’d been taken for observation.

She also previously went to prison for hitting an ex-boyfriend with a car in 2022.

“Her criminal record shows a demonstrated pattern of violent behavior – specifically using that vehicle as a deadly weapon,” Zipperer said. “The likelihood that she will return to court is low given her numerous attempts to flee.”

A judge sentenced Millette on felonious assault charges for that 2022 incident but released her on shock probation after a short prison stay.

Her defense lawyer told the judge Millette is expecting her first child, but that she probably wouldn’t be able to make any bond given that she qualifies for a public defender.

Defense and prosecution lawyers denied interview requests following the hearing.

Millette could face the death penalty if the prosecutor decides to pursue it on the aggravated murder charge, or she could face life in prison with no parole.

via: WKRC