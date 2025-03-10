Say What Now? Virginia High School Track Star Hit by Baton-Wielding Opponent During State Title Race

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

A Virginia high school sprinter is looking for an apology after she was whacked in the head with a baton by a fellow competitor during a recent meet, leaving her with a concussion and “possible skull fracture.”

The incident occurred when Kaelen Tucker, a junior at Brookville High School, was competing in the 4×200 meter relay at a state indoor championship held at Liberty University on Friday, March 7, according to local news outlet WSLS 10.

Kaelen was in the process of passing a competitor from IC Norcom High School when she felt a sharp head pain and had to stop running. Kaelen was later assessed by a doctor and was told she had a concussion and possible skull fracture, per the outlet.

A video of the relay shared on Facebook by a third local high school shows the incident. Kaelen, who was running the second leg of the relay, can be seen grabbing a metal baton from her teammate and taking off at a sprint. As she began to overtake another runner, the runner seemingly raised her own baton and thrusted it toward Kaelen. Kaelen can then be seen clutching her head and falling towards the infield, as her opponent, whose identity has not yet been shared, continued running.

While describing the incident during an interview with ABC affiliate WSET, Kaelen said, “I was so in disbelief. I didn’t even know what happened. I just know I got hit in the head, and I just fell off the track.”

She added: “I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock. But I’m still trying to take it all in.”

Kaelen’s mother, Tamarro Tucker, and onsite medical staff immediately ran over to help Kaelen, and the IC Norcom High School team was disqualified from the event, per the outlet.

In an extended video of the WSET interview, Tamarro told the outlet that the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has since informed her that they will be investigating the incident, but she doesn’t know what specific steps they will take to move forward.

“My whole thing was no apology,” Tamarro said in the interview. “Like, no coaches, no athlete, no anything. Even if it was an accident — which I don’t believe it was — but nothing. And it’s been more than 24 hours now. So I guess that was the major thing. My child was hurt and nobody came to check on her.”

Kaelen echoed her mother’s statement, telling the outlet she’s been left wondering: “Why did you do it? And why haven’t you apologized yet?”

PEOPLE reached out both of the high schools involved in the incident, on Sunday, March 9, for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The VHSL told PEOPLE in a statement: “The actions taken by the meet director to disqualify the runner were appropriate and correct. We thoroughly review every instance like this that involves player safety with the participating schools. The VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition.”

Kaelen — who was unable to compete in the final races of the season due to her injury — had set a new meet record for the 55-meter dash shortly before the incident occurred, per WSET.

via: People