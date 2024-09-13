Say What Now? Topless Social Media Model Screams About Aliens, Being from Future After Fatal Crash | www.lovebscott.com

Bodycam video captures Maecee Marie Lathers apparently confessing to being under the influence of “pink cocaine” right after a fatal accident in downtown Miami that resulted in two deaths.

Bodycam footage showing the arrest of Maecee Marie Lathers has been released, showing the moments immediately after she the social media model allegedly caused a fatal car crash while driving high on “tusi,” also known as “pink cocaine.”

Lathers, 24, has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and causing injury, after she allegedly ran a red light while driving her Mercedes in downtown Miami and struck two vehicles. Lathers was allegedly driving 57 MPH five seconds before the crash, but accelerated to 78MPH just before striking another vehicle.

The accident claimed the lives of Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio. Molina’s girlfriend Juanita Hernandez — who was in the car with both men while all three were on their way to work — was also injured.

The DUI manslaughter charges were added this week, after prosecutors say a toxicology report showed she had drugs — but no alcohol — in her system at the time of the crash. She pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges.

The newly-released bodycam footage shows police responding to the scene, finding a topless Lathers lying in the road near the crash site. Per NBC Miami, she was vomiting, before she can be seen letting out a number of wild screams, appearing to startle officers.

“I think you were involved in a crash, does anything hurt you?” she’s asked, before Maecee replies, “My name is Mercedes. Mercedes! I’m from the future.” She also made a comment about having a crystal ball.

“Awesome, amazing,” one of the responding officers says, before asking whether she’s on drugs. The officer is then heard saying, “She just told us she’s on tusi” over his radio. Tusi, also known as “pink cocaine,” is a party drug usually made with ketamine and food coloring.

Paramedics are then seen showing up to treat her, putting her onto a stretcher as she cries out, “Aliens, they’re coming. They’re coming, go, go, go, go, aliens are coming! Go, go, go, go, go!”

While Lathers initially posted bail and was confined to house arrest, she was ordered to pretrial detention this week after the DUI manslaughter charges were filed.

Her next bond hearing is set for September 16.

via TooFab