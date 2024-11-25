Say What Now? TikTok Influencer Caught on Video Shoplifting Before Showing Off Ill-Gotten Goods

BY: LBS STAFF Published 12 seconds ago

A follower recognized the TikToker after she posted a get-ready-with-me video wearing the same outfit that appeared in police security footage from later that day.

A TikTok influencer out of Florida is facing charges for theft after she was allegedly caught on video shoplifting from her local Target … and then showing off the items on her channel.

The retail giant’s lost prevention team reached out to Cape Coral Police Department on October 30 after Marlena Velez, 22, was spotted on surveillance footage scanning a fake barcode at a self-checkout to pay lower prices for what was in her cart.

Advertisement

All told, the suspect stole more 16 items worth more than $500 from the store, according to Fort Myers News-Press. She then purportedly posted a video of her showing off her new purchases to her more than 300,000 TikTok followers.

Velez was apparently identified by one of her own followers after police posted a picture of the suspect on the department’s own social media, asking the public to help ID the woman in the surveillance footage.

Once police were given her Instagram handle, they were able to find her TokTok account, where they uncovered a since-deleted get-ready-with-me video of Velez from the day of the shoplifting incident where she puts on the same outfit and glasses seen in Target’s security footage, per Fox affiliate WFTX.

“She essentially incriminated herself,” said CCPD spokesperson Officer Riley Carter, per The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

Velez was arrested on November 21 and charged with petty theft for an item valued between $100 and $750 and booked into the Lee County jail.

“Influencers should face the same consequences as anyone else,” Carter added. “Their public image doesn’t exempt them from the law.”

This is just the latest arrest for Velez, with the Tribune detailing multiple encounters with the law, including her first arrest at 17 years old for grand theft auto when she allegedly stole and crashed a former high school friend’s car.

According to the friend, Velez “never felt any remorse” and never paid restitution for the damages.

Advertisement

The suspect has also been previously picked up for shoplifting, with a July 2023 arrest for stealing $63 worth of kitchen items from Walmart in Cape Coral via the self-checkout.

She served six months probation after pleading no contest to that charge. That probation ended just last month.

“She’s been living recklessly, flaunting a lifestyle that doesn’t match her actions,” the former high school friend told the Tribune.

via: TooFab

Advertisement