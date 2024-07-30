Say What Now? Texas Teen Says She Had 'No Choice' But to Abandon Newborn Baby In Dumpster | www.lovebscott.com

An 18-year-old woman delivered her baby behind a food truck, then left the infant in a dumpster, wrapped in plastic.

A Texas teenager who was arrested after allegedly leaving her newborn child in a dumpster has revealed why she did it, according to police.

18-year-old Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam was arrested and charged with one felony count of abandoning a child without the intent to return in Harris County

On July 21, Cux-Ajtzalam is accused of giving birth to a baby “on the ground behind the food truck where she works,” before putting the child into a “tied garbage bag” and leaving them in a nearby dumpster.

It wasn’t until someone walking by the dumpster later on heard a baby crying that 911 was called and the child was removed; footage of the newborn’s rescue was captured by ABC 13. The infant was taken the Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment and was later placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

According to court records, via Law & Crime, police soon after honed in on the food truck and Cux-Ajtzalam. During her interview with detectives, she allegedly said she “had no choice” but to get rid of the baby because “she didn’t want her boyfriend to break up with her.”

The incident was also allegedly caught on surveillance video.

“It was pure luck that the child was found and received care,” Judge Veronica Nelson said during Cux-Ajtzalam’s first court appearance on Friday.

“Given the fact that it’s the middle of summer in Houston, Texas, and the temperature at the time noting the danger to the child; under those circumstances, I’m going to set the bail in this case at $90,000.”

Her bond was reportedly raised to $200,000 on Monday; court docs also noted the suspect has a mental disability, per the Houston Chronicle.

Speaking with ABC 13, Martee Boose with the Houston Fire Department reminded viewers of the state’s Baby Moses Law — which allows parents to surrender any unharmed child 60 days of age or younger to the fire department, police station or hospital without being prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

“When you are in that situation with your baby and you are overwhelmed, maybe you’re not mentally thinking about the most optimal situation, so it’s important to avoid prosecution that you don’t abandon or neglect the baby,” said Boose. “By taking them to the fire station or the hospital, that’s the best measure for the baby.”

Cux-Ajtzalam has not yet entered a plea in her case.

